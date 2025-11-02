The Most Reliable Volvo Model You Can Buy In 2025 (According To J.D. Power)
Volvo, known for making sensible luxury cars with an emphasis on safety and Swedish design, has made some of the quirkiest SUVs. Volvo's SUV journey all started with the full-size XC90, giving stiff competition to Land Rover and German rivals. Interestingly, out of all SUVs in its portfolio, the mid-size XC60 is considered the most reliable, as per J.D. Power's extensive testing.
While it is not rated as high in terms of reliability as its rivals, like the Mercedes GLC or the Porsche Macan, it still ranks high for a small manufacturer like Volvo. The survey considers the number of recalls, consumer reports, and reliability ratings. The XC60 also fares much better in terms of driving experience and dealership experience. Additionally, all Volvo XC60 models get a limited four-year/50,000-mile warranty, just like all its rivals, with a complimentary three-year/30,000-mile service plan, aiding in a hassle-free maintenance experience.
Mechanically, the car is bulletproof, with little to no reported issues; its powertrain, suspension, and chassis work as intended. However, its reliability score is still considered average. This could be due to a few owners complaining about technical issues, including faulty electronics, failing sensors and infotainment glitches.
Why the XC60 Stands Out
From its initial introduction in 2008, the mid-size XC60 has been the best-selling model in the Volvo lineup, even beating the entry-level XC40 and the full-size XC90 in terms of sales. While the 2025 model year Volvo largely remains unchanged from 2017, it still competes well against its German rivals, partly thanks to its powertrain, a potent yet efficient 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with a mild-hybrid system producing a healthy 247 horsepower. An optional plug-in hybrid adds an 18.8 kWh battery with a rear-mounted electric motor, which ups the power to 455 horsepower.
It does have a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist design that sets it apart from its German rivals, like the overall interior quality inside the cabin and the inclusion of Nappa leather seats on top trims, which many love. Buyers also like its more mature nature in terms of driving dynamics, being somewhat sporty while not losing its comfort, essentially giving you a middle ground between something like the Porsche Macan and the Audi Q5. Moreover, the Volvo is rated to tow more than its rivals, and its more expensive Plug-in Hybrid T8 variant gets air suspension. Practicality is also the XC60's strong suit; it can tow up to 3,500 pounds, on par with the GLC 300 and more than the Audi Q5 40 TFSI, along with supporting features like through-loading.
It's like a Scandinavian multitool: durable, clean, simple, and functional. Its design remains relevant even against its contemporary German rivals. Compared to similarly equipped competitors, it's still slightly more affordable to buy and own.