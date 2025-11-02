The Most Reliable Volvo Model You Can Buy In 2025 (According To J.D. Power)

Volvo, known for making sensible luxury cars with an emphasis on safety and Swedish design, has made some of the quirkiest SUVs. Volvo's SUV journey all started with the full-size XC90, giving stiff competition to Land Rover and German rivals. Interestingly, out of all SUVs in its portfolio, the mid-size XC60 is considered the most reliable, as per J.D. Power's extensive testing.

While it is not rated as high in terms of reliability as its rivals, like the Mercedes GLC or the Porsche Macan, it still ranks high for a small manufacturer like Volvo. The survey considers the number of recalls, consumer reports, and reliability ratings. The XC60 also fares much better in terms of driving experience and dealership experience. Additionally, all Volvo XC60 models get a limited four-year/50,000-mile warranty, just like all its rivals, with a complimentary three-year/30,000-mile service plan, aiding in a hassle-free maintenance experience.

Mechanically, the car is bulletproof, with little to no reported issues; its powertrain, suspension, and chassis work as intended. However, its reliability score is still considered average. This could be due to a few owners complaining about technical issues, including faulty electronics, failing sensors and infotainment glitches.