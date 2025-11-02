MIT Is One Step Closer To Having Building-Sized Batteries With This Innovative Tech

Humans began mixing crushed limestone with water to make cement over 2,000 years ago, and the material is still in use today as the main ingredient in concrete. Concrete is the second-most used substance on earth behind water, and the Aquia Appia aqueduct in Rome built of concrete in 312 BCE is still standing. Since then the mixture has been in continual use and continues to evolve;one interesting recent development in concrete came from scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Four researchers from the university's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering published a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in September 2025 outlining the utility of electron-conducting carbon concrete, or ec3. This advancement promises to take concrete beyond building material and into the realm of energy storage.

The technology has been in the works for years and uses ultra-fine carbon black (a nearly pure carbon powder) with an electrolyte material. Together they allow ec3 to store and release energy, effectively turning any concrete structure into a battery. Carbon black is a byproduct of petroleum combustion that is used to make tires, and gives most modern tires their black color. MIT's engineers have tried an array of electrolytic solutions and construction techniques and used what they learned to increase the energy density of ec3 ninefold sine 2023. A press release noted that the latest version of ec3 can pack enough energy to power an average home into about 5 cubic meters (~176 cubic feet); that's roughly what goes into a single basement wall. While powering homes and office buildings is an obvious use for ec3, its developers envision a world where nearly entire cities function as giant batteries.