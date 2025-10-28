Another Chip Shortage Is Coming, And It Could Seriously Mess With Automakers

In this day and age, chips and the semiconductors they're made from are important in virtually all facets of life. From computers to vehicles, these materials are vital to modern technology, making them essential to the companies that rely on them to produce their wares. This much was proven a few years ago, when several car companies were severely impacted by a global semiconductor shortage. Now, it appears that a similarly tumultuous and automaker-unfriendly period could be on the horizon yet again as a dispute between two nations begins to heat up.

As reported by Reuters in October 2025, the Chinese and Dutch governments are currently at odds after the latter took control of the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based chip manufacturer Nexperia. This action was taken as a precaution against Nexperia's parent company, Wingtech, with the Dutch government seeking to lock down Nexperia and protect Europe's technological knowledge and capabilities — all while denying that pressure from the United States influenced the move.

In response, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce sent out an export control notice, which prevents Nexperia China from exporting "specific finished components and sub-assemblies manufactured in China," to quote a Nexperia press release. This includes the chips that many automakers rely on; thus, a global shortage appears imminent. This fact isn't lost on automakers around the world. Numerous of them have spoken on the impact this rift between China and the Netherlands is likely to have on the industry in short order.