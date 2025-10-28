No, John Deere Isn't Coming Out With A Truck In 2026, But You Can Expect These Tractor Tech Upgrades
There's no denying that John Deere has earned its place as a legendary brand. Its products are widely known and trusted, with its green and yellow tractors, harvesters, and more becoming iconic over the years. Still, even as John Deere has built its legacy in the lawn care and agricultural arenas, some still want to see more from the brand. This has led to various rumors about the company's next step emerging online, with one of the biggest claims being that a John Deere pickup truck is coming as early as 2026. But is there any truth to these claims?
At the time of publication, John Deere has made no indication that it is releasing a pickup truck, be it next year or any other. Any sources claiming to have inside knowledge of what the truck looks like, its performance, and its features have no concrete facts to back the claims up. Unfortunately, these rumors are far from new. Every few months, false claims of an upcoming John Deere pickup truck, often accompanied by AI imagery depicting such a vehicle, pick up steam on the internet, leading to intrigue and subsequent disappointment in those who end up duped by these "reports."
With all of that said, there are some big things actually coming for John Deere in 2026. The company has revealed some information about new tractor tech that's coming in 2026, including updates to its combine harvesters' automation.
Big upgrades are coming to John Deere's combines next year
While it may not be diving into the pickup truck market, John Deere isn't resting on its laurels. 2026 will bring with it some notable improvements and additions to the company's products, as explained by Bergen Nelson, the Go-to-Market Manager at John Deere, who spoke with the Agriculture Technology Podcast about what the company has in store. In addition to a new three-piece flex draper, which offers improved harvesting along uneven ground, some major upgrades are coming to John Deere's combine harvesters next year.
Most notably, the company is updating its predictive ground speed automation feature with automatic weed detection. This allows the combine to record the location of weed patches and adjust its speed accordingly when it encounters them, reducing wear and tear on internal components. It will also map out where weeds have been detected to create a map for future reference. There's also terrain sensing for driving adjustments on bumpy terrain, again allowing the combine to make quick adjustments with the aid of attached cameras to maintain productivity without sacrificing combine longevity.
John Deere makes a lot of useful products that aren't tractors, though its agricultural equipment clearly remains its top priority. Perhaps someday it'll get into the pickup truck game, but for now, all we can expect is for the minds behind the green and yellow brand to continue improving its most celebrated creations.