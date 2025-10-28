No, John Deere Isn't Coming Out With A Truck In 2026, But You Can Expect These Tractor Tech Upgrades

There's no denying that John Deere has earned its place as a legendary brand. Its products are widely known and trusted, with its green and yellow tractors, harvesters, and more becoming iconic over the years. Still, even as John Deere has built its legacy in the lawn care and agricultural arenas, some still want to see more from the brand. This has led to various rumors about the company's next step emerging online, with one of the biggest claims being that a John Deere pickup truck is coming as early as 2026. But is there any truth to these claims?

At the time of publication, John Deere has made no indication that it is releasing a pickup truck, be it next year or any other. Any sources claiming to have inside knowledge of what the truck looks like, its performance, and its features have no concrete facts to back the claims up. Unfortunately, these rumors are far from new. Every few months, false claims of an upcoming John Deere pickup truck, often accompanied by AI imagery depicting such a vehicle, pick up steam on the internet, leading to intrigue and subsequent disappointment in those who end up duped by these "reports."

With all of that said, there are some big things actually coming for John Deere in 2026. The company has revealed some information about new tractor tech that's coming in 2026, including updates to its combine harvesters' automation.