Nvidia's Market Share Plummeted In China – From 95% To None

Nvidia is riding the AI wave, commanding a lion's share of the GPUs that power AI data centers. The gold rush has pushed the company's market cap to over $4 trillion, but its presence in one of the world's hottest AI markets has come crashing down to nothing, per its chief, with a similarly glum forecast for shareholders interested in the company's Chinese endeavors.

"At the moment, we are 100% out of China, and so China is zero percent," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview with Citadel Securities. "We went from 95% market share to zero percent, and so, I can't imagine any policymaker thinking that that's a good idea." He further added that the policies implemented by the government pushed the U.S. into losing one of the largest markets in the world — although recent developments in 2025 may improve the situation for Nvidia.

The events leading to Nvidia's exodus from the Chinese market began with a U.S. ban on the sale of AI chips, such as the A100 and H100 chips, to Chinese companies in 2022. Back then, officials argued that doing so would stop the use of AI for China's military purposes, while experts argued that the U.S. simply wanted to maintain its dominance in the AI industry. A year later, the rules were tightened to close any trade loopholes. In 2024, it was reported that entities in China were still able to access the banned Nvidia chips after buying server hardware from companies like Dell. All of this has led to the situation Nvidia finds itself in now.