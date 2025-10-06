Nvidia CEO Says These Two Trade Jobs Will Be Crucial To The AI Boom

One of the most pressing conversations in the current AI rush is the risk of job losses. Jensen Huang, who is currently riding the AI wave owing to the white-hot demand for Nvidia GPUs, has often discussed this aspect in interviews. Earlier this year, the Nvidia chief mentioned that some jobs will go away, but added that new roles will also be created, while adding that every existing job will forever change due to the integration of workflows. But it appears that not all jobs, in Huang's opinion, will feel the AI pinch. On the contrary, roles that are fundamental to building and maintaining the vast AI computing infrastructure could prosper in the immediate future. Electricians and carpenters appear to be two such roles that Huang sounds bullish about.

"If you're an electrician, you're a plumber, if you're a carpenter — we're gonna need hundreds of thousands of them to build all of these factories. The skilled craft segment of every economy is gonna see a boom," Huang said in an interview with Channel4News. Answering a reporter's question about building AI data centers worth hundreds of billions of dollars and computing infrastructures, he mentioned that stakeholders will be doubling their investment every single year due to sheer demand and need. "I think you're going to be building out AI infrastructure here in the UK for a decade." Citing the example of the Industrial Revolution, Huang mentioned that it came out of need. And as such, the AI boom and its affiliated fields won't be much different.