Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Opening More Stores – How Does It Compare To Amazon?
There are plenty of stores that claim to have quality goods at major markdowns, with Ollie's Bargain Outlet being one of the bigger names. This chain heavily markets itself as offering customers goods from big box stores at significantly lower prices, with its inventory including everything from lawn equipment to home furnishings to food. Naturally, in a day and age where getting the most for your money is becoming increasingly important, Ollie's has become a shopper's favorite. It's likely going to become even more popular, too, as its plans to expand its operations have come to fruition.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet has expanded its reach, with several new locations welcoming bargain hunters throughout October. As reported by USA Today, nine new Ollie's stores opened their doors between October 8 and October 23 across the United States. More specifically, these new stores are located in the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. Thus, more customers than ever will have the opportunity to get in on the low prices Ollie's has to offer.
With that said, though, if you're debating buying from the now-expanded chain, you probably want to know just how good its deals actually are. For instance, how does it compare to fellow expansive marketplace and owner of multiple brands, Amazon? While the two do have some minor similarity in their customer programs, they differ extensively when it comes to apsects like inventory, product accessibility, and the purchasing process.
There isn't much overlap between Ollie's and Amazon
If you're new to Ollie's, there are some important things to know about it and how it works, especially compared to Amazon. For one, there's the matter of the store's inventory and how it stocks its shelves. Ollie's inventory is mostly comprised of new old stock, such as closeouts and overstocks, as well as manufacturer-refurbished items and the like. As a result, the products it offers are ever-changing, and there's no guarantee you'll find exactly what you're looking for, especially not if you're seeking a specific brand. This is unlike Amazon, which keeps its catalog fairly consistent. Amazon also stocks its warehouses with brand-new items, while Ollie's tends to fill its locations with older, slightly outdated yet functional unsold items.
It should also be noted that Ollie's website is a far cry from Amazon, too. You can get a general idea of what's being stocked at any given time, but you can't order online for delivery or in-store pickup. Ollie's inventory is something of a free-for-all, then, but what about its customer programs? There's the Ollie's Army rewards program, which provides customers with flyers about new items, rewards for making purchases, and general coupons. Much like Amazon, Ollie's does have its own store credit card that one can use to boost their Ollie's Army savings and make purchases at various stores where Visa cards are accepted.
There are several easy ways to save money when shopping on Amazon, but if you're looking for in-person deals, Ollie's might be worth a look. It may be a bit chaotic, and one's success rate may vary, but there's no harm in browsing.