Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Opening More Stores – How Does It Compare To Amazon?

There are plenty of stores that claim to have quality goods at major markdowns, with Ollie's Bargain Outlet being one of the bigger names. This chain heavily markets itself as offering customers goods from big box stores at significantly lower prices, with its inventory including everything from lawn equipment to home furnishings to food. Naturally, in a day and age where getting the most for your money is becoming increasingly important, Ollie's has become a shopper's favorite. It's likely going to become even more popular, too, as its plans to expand its operations have come to fruition.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has expanded its reach, with several new locations welcoming bargain hunters throughout October. As reported by USA Today, nine new Ollie's stores opened their doors between October 8 and October 23 across the United States. More specifically, these new stores are located in the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. Thus, more customers than ever will have the opportunity to get in on the low prices Ollie's has to offer.

With that said, though, if you're debating buying from the now-expanded chain, you probably want to know just how good its deals actually are. For instance, how does it compare to fellow expansive marketplace and owner of multiple brands, Amazon? While the two do have some minor similarity in their customer programs, they differ extensively when it comes to apsects like inventory, product accessibility, and the purchasing process.