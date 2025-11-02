Can You Shoot Down A Drone Over Your Property? Here's What The FAA Says

Drones can be a lot of fun for enthusiasts, and they have commercial applications as well. You can use them to survey damage to a roof far more safely than with a ladder and your standard issue eyeballs, and that's only one of many uses. People enjoy racing them in competitions or flying a drone to a remote location to film animals they otherwise couldn't see, as there are many drones marketed to photographers.

Needless to say, the options are endless, and sadly, this includes annoying your neighbors by flying directly over their properties. When this happens, it can be annoying or even frightening if you're unfamiliar with the typical buzzing sound a quadcopter makes. Some might see a drone and wave at it with a big smile on their face, while others might run inside to grab their shotgun. Firearms are fairly common in the United States, so it stands to reason that some might turn to their trusty gun to deal with an overhead imposter.

While this may seem like a wise and legal option, it's neither legal nor safe. In fact, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibits firing at an aircraft of any kind, including drones. As most responsible gun owners know, what goes up must come down. Shooting at a drone and missing causes the buckshot or bullet to careen high and then fall. This could potentially cause serious injury or death. There are other reasons one shouldn't fire their gun at a drone, but regardless of the situation, it's illegal to shoot them down.