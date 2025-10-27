Lowe's Has A Craftsman 159-Piece Tool Set On Sale For $99 - Here's What Users Think About It
It's been well over a century since the Craftsman Tools brand debuted. To this day, the brand remains one of the most respected names in the hand tool arena. While Craftsman now makes many power tools, the company's lineup of hand tools is as broad as it's ever been, particularly in the mechanic's tool market segment. If you've been shopping for a good set of mechanic's tools branded with the Craftsman logo, you might be interested to know that, according to real world users, such a set can now be purchased from Lowe's for under $100.
To be more precise, the kit is on sale for $99 these days, which is a full $50 off of its typical retail price of $149. And if the kit's 4.5-star user rating is any indication, it may be worth a look to anybody looking to put together a mechanic's tool kit of their own. That star rating is based on 172 user reviews, a full 89% of which are 4 and 5-star in nature. As for what they like about the kit, many claim the tools are well made and durable, with others noting the range of tools as perfect for a starter's set.
Craftsman's lifetime warranty is another point of praise from many, along with, of course, the price. Several users also say this kit is an ideal size to keep on hand in your car or truck, just in case you need a tool when you're on the road.
Here's everything you get in the Craftsman Tool Set
However, even some of the positive reviews touch on one of the most common points of complaint about the kit from the Stanley Black & Decker-owned Craftsman, which is its carrying case. The complaints vary too, with some noting that the tools are locked in too tight, and others claiming they come loose whenever the case is opened. Some others also reported damaged or duplicate tools straight out of the box.
Here's what is included in the 159-tool Craftsman Mechanic's Set. Sockets are a big part of the kit's makeup, with Craftsman including eleven 1/4-inch drive 6-point standard shallow sockets in SAE and eleven in metric. The set also comes with nine 1/4-inch 6-point standard deep sockets in SAE and eleven in metric, as well as eleven 3/8-inch SAE in shallow and eight 3/8-inches deep. There's twelve 3/8-inch deep SAE and eight in metric too.
On the 1/2-inch side, there are ten 12-point Standard SAE shallow sockets and another nine in metric. The set is also fit with three 72-Tooth Low Profile Ratchets in sizes 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch, along with sixteen short arm hex keys, six standard SAE combination wrenches, six standard metric combination wrenches, one bit driver, and twenty specialty bits. Rounding out the set is one 1/2-inch drive 6" extension bar, one 1/4-inch drive 3-inch extension bar, one 3/8-inch drive 6-inch extension bar, two 3/8-inch drive spark plug sockets, one universal joint, and one adapter. The Lowe's sale is slated to end on December 31, 2025.