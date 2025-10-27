Lowe's Has A Craftsman 159-Piece Tool Set On Sale For $99 - Here's What Users Think About It

It's been well over a century since the Craftsman Tools brand debuted. To this day, the brand remains one of the most respected names in the hand tool arena. While Craftsman now makes many power tools, the company's lineup of hand tools is as broad as it's ever been, particularly in the mechanic's tool market segment. If you've been shopping for a good set of mechanic's tools branded with the Craftsman logo, you might be interested to know that, according to real world users, such a set can now be purchased from Lowe's for under $100.

To be more precise, the kit is on sale for $99 these days, which is a full $50 off of its typical retail price of $149. And if the kit's 4.5-star user rating is any indication, it may be worth a look to anybody looking to put together a mechanic's tool kit of their own. That star rating is based on 172 user reviews, a full 89% of which are 4 and 5-star in nature. As for what they like about the kit, many claim the tools are well made and durable, with others noting the range of tools as perfect for a starter's set.

Craftsman's lifetime warranty is another point of praise from many, along with, of course, the price. Several users also say this kit is an ideal size to keep on hand in your car or truck, just in case you need a tool when you're on the road.