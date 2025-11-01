This Is Considered The Best Online Retailer In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is king... or is it? This retail giant dominates online sales, yet when it comes to customer satisfaction, it falls behind a brand that some may consider an underdog. In 2024, more than 81% of sales took place at a brick-and-mortar location, but that number is a significant drop from almost 92% just ten years prior. E-commerce is a thriving and rising business, and by 2027, Forbes reports, it's expected to account for 27% of all retail purchases.

Almost every major retailer has an online presence, from Nike and Nordstrom to Target and Timberland. There are also many retailers that exist only on the internet, with no physical stores for shoppers to visit. Some used to have stores while others, like Amazon, have always existed solely as an online presence. Customer expectations for online shopping differ as well, with consumers seeking convenience, a larger selection of products, and lower prices. They are willing to wait a few days or even weeks to receive their order and don't mind limited human interaction.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the company that best satisfies customer needs isn't Amazon or Target, but the site and app where many of us turn for pet care — Chewy.