This Is Considered The Best Online Retailer In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is king... or is it? This retail giant dominates online sales, yet when it comes to customer satisfaction, it falls behind a brand that some may consider an underdog. In 2024, more than 81% of sales took place at a brick-and-mortar location, but that number is a significant drop from almost 92% just ten years prior. E-commerce is a thriving and rising business, and by 2027, Forbes reports, it's expected to account for 27% of all retail purchases.
Almost every major retailer has an online presence, from Nike and Nordstrom to Target and Timberland. There are also many retailers that exist only on the internet, with no physical stores for shoppers to visit. Some used to have stores while others, like Amazon, have always existed solely as an online presence. Customer expectations for online shopping differ as well, with consumers seeking convenience, a larger selection of products, and lower prices. They are willing to wait a few days or even weeks to receive their order and don't mind limited human interaction.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the company that best satisfies customer needs isn't Amazon or Target, but the site and app where many of us turn for pet care — Chewy.
How the ACSI works, and why Chewy comes out on top
The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) bills itself as the "only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction" in the U.S., and it ranks everything from gas stations to TV brands. The company's scores of zero to 100 are based on a proprietary methodology that calculates satisfaction as a weighted average of three survey questions. In its assessment of online retailers, Chewy ranked the highest with a score of 85, a one-point improvement from its score in 2024, when it also outperformed the competition. Amazon came in second place with a score of 83, and eBay rounds out the top three with a score of 81.
The ACSI looks at a variety of factors that are important to consumers in order to rank the retailers. These include the quality and reliability of the store's mobile app, how easy it is to navigate the app or website, and the ease of the checkout process. The company also checks out the quality of product images and item descriptions, product availability, and shipping options. The ACSI even examines customer support options, including help pages and live chats.
Chewy ranked number one in all three years of ACSI measurement. Industry experts attribute Chewy's success to small touches like e-cards on customers' birthdays. Sometimes minor investments can make a big impact, especially when it comes to our pets.