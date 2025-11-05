This TikToker Used An AirTag To Track His Donated Shoes And Discovered Where They Really Ended Up

These days, smart trackers have become ubiquitous in our lives, whether it's to track our valuable electronics to even our everyday items like wallets or car keys. Among popular smart trackers in the market, the AirTag is one of the top choices for a lot of people, especially those already invested in the Apple ecosystem. Using the tech giant's proprietary technology AirTags are designed to track objects using a web of existing Apple devices in the wild and their Find My app. And while people have used AirTags for unconventional ways, such as tracking pets or even children, one person decided to use it for an unconventional experiment: finding out where our donations go.

In a viral video, German TikTok influencer @moe.haa shared the fascinating journey of his donated shoes from Germany to Bosnia. The original video is no longer there, but it was reposted to YouTube. Originally donated to the German Red Cross, Moe tracked their pair of shoes using a carefully hidden AirTag through a 5-day cross-country journey across Europe. Afterward, he visited the store itself, citing how the staff refuted that they were selling donated items.

While thousands of netizens expressed a mix of emotions, including surprise and outrage, the German Red Cross has always been transparent about its operations. Among the wearable donations it receives, it states that about 10% go to the actual people in need on average, while the rest are sold. Here's why this happens, the reasons why many donation-based groups do the same, and what to do instead if this doesn't resonate with you.