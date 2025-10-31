This Fully-Functional VTOL Aircraft Can Fold Up To Fit In Your Trunk

The Janus-1 is a twin-rotor personal helicopter with the nickname of the flying suitcase. Developed by the Chinese company, X-Control, the nickname refers to the aircraft's diminutive size, and while it would be pushing it to actually squeeze the Janus-1 into a suitcase, it certainly folds down small enough to fit in a reasonably sized car trunk, boasting a transport volume of 124 gallons. Surprisingly in this day and age, X-Control didn't follow the electrical power route that competitors like Jetson and its sci-fi styled Jetson ONE took. Instead, the designers chose a turboshaft engine that can use diesel, kerosene, or Jet A fuel. With its twin blades, this configuration makes it reminiscent of a shrunken Chinook helicopter than an overgrown drone.

The Janus-1 weighs in at a mere 154 pounds and has a maximum takeoff weight of 595 pounds, giving a payload capacity of 441 pounds. Despite these modest dimensions, the Janus-1 is being marketed as more than just a novelty toy. It's a fully functional, multi-purpose VTOL aircraft that can take off and land from a space as small as just under 10 square feet, which is less than the area of an average parking lot.

The makers say that the machine is easy and intuitive to fly can be flown without a pilot's license. However, at least in certain configurations this may not be the case. For example, the makers claim the aircraft can be configured to carry two people which under FAA Part 103 rules disqualifies it as an ultralight aircraft, and therefore piloting it will require a license.