5 Amazon Finds That'll Instantly Upgrade Your Home Office For The Fall Season

We're living in the age of remote work. Not so long ago, working in a communal office was so common that an entire TV show was made about it, and it remains one of the most popular television shows of all time. Back then, you were stuck with whatever barely functional workstation your office manager gave you. Some of us still have nightmares about beige cubicles and tepid water coolers, but these days things don't have to be that way.

When you first set up your home office, you might be happy with a desk and a laptop. Sometimes, less is more, but a home office is an opportunity to set up your ultimate workstation just the way you like it. You don't need to settle for a novelty pen holder and a plastic fern when you are your own office manager.

When you work where you live, with all the comforts of home, upgrading your home office is about making things easier and more comfortable. These five Amazon finds can help improve your workflow and make things more convenient, or at least improve the vibes during your nine-to-five.