iPhone Air Demand Is Reportedly Low, And The Internet Thinks It Knows Why

Apple's experiment with making an ultra-thin smartphone is not going well. As per analysts and supply chain insiders, low demand has apparently forced the company to trim production targets for the iPhone. "Production orders for the iPhone Air have been cut nearly to 'end of production' levels," Nikkei Asia reported earlier this week. Japan's Mizuho Securities has lowered its sales forecast for the slim smartphone owing to low demand, as per The Elec. Earlier this week, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo alo shared on X that suppliers are lowering their capacity by as much as 80% and that they have already started to scale back production and supply operations.

The reports paint an interesting picture of the iPhone Air situation. Soon after Apple chief Tim Cook visited China, the South China Morning Post reported that the iPhone Air was sold out in the country. Analysts at Counterpoint Research also painted a favorable picture of the iPhone Air, noting that it was outselling the iPhone 16 Plus (the model it replaced in 2025), but warned that the Air model will remain a niche, at least initially.

Overall, it seems the iPhone Air is not the rousing success that Apple may have expected when it kicked off the journey to make the world's slimmest smartphone with a fire-breathing under its glass shell. "You also probably shouldn't buy it," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote over a month ago, adding that the phone's thousand-dollar asking price doesn't justify the specs it has to offer. The commentary on public platforms such as X and Reddit is far from moderate for this one. Ever since the iPhone Air's reveal, the debate in the broad smartphone community has been pretty divisive, and based on my time with the iPhone, some of the furor is justified.