Halo On PS5 Is Official: Here's When You'll Get To Play It

"Halo: Campaign Evolved" is not meant to bring a brand-new experience to Halo fans — it's the original Combat Evolved campaign as you experienced in 2001. By using Unreal Engine 5, developers were able to create new content layered on top of code and systems from the original game. This created an authentic feel while improving visuals with modern technology. While the levels and encounters should feel very "Halo," it has been scaled to accommodate the new four-player co-op.

On top of better visuals, "Campaign Evolved" will have nine weapons that are new to "Combat Evolved" — but popular in later Halo games. This includes the Energy Sword and Needle Rifle, allowing for more varied battle techniques. "Some of the weapons we're bringing in could be used against you in Halo: Combat Evolved by the enemy, but you weren't able to pick them up yourself." said Creative Director Max Szlagor.

"Now you can, and it feels natural because of how you can do that in other Halo games, it reflects the evolution of the series." On top of the new weapons, players can also hijack vehicles, including the Covenant Wraith tank. Campaign Evolved also has three new prequel missions that will introduce new places, characters, and enemies — more will be revealed ahead of launch.