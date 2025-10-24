Halo On PS5 Is Official: Here's When You'll Get To Play It
Halo Studios is calling "Halo: Campaign Evolved," "Halo for everyone," and it makes sense — this marks the first time that a Halo game will be on a PlayStation console. The "Halo: Combat Evolved" campaign remake is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 in 2026, although no specific date has been revealed just yet. "We're so excited about bringing Halo to those who may not have had the chance to play it in the past," Executive Producer Damon Conn stated. "We're thrilled to meet a new generation of players on their platforms of choice to fall in love with Halo the same way we did."
Rumors had been swirling about a big Halo Studios project for the past few months, with devs even stating that an Unreal Engine 5-related project would be announced at the Halo World Championships on October 24, 2025. The gaming community hoped it would be a new game but remained skeptical, throwing out possible remakes. The tension only grew when the first match of the Halo World Championship resulted in a double overtime, pushing the announcement back by 30 minutes. But now we know, that "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is here, and it's the end of Xbox exclusivity.
What has been improved in Halo: Campaign Evolved?
"Halo: Campaign Evolved" is not meant to bring a brand-new experience to Halo fans — it's the original Combat Evolved campaign as you experienced in 2001. By using Unreal Engine 5, developers were able to create new content layered on top of code and systems from the original game. This created an authentic feel while improving visuals with modern technology. While the levels and encounters should feel very "Halo," it has been scaled to accommodate the new four-player co-op.
On top of better visuals, "Campaign Evolved" will have nine weapons that are new to "Combat Evolved" — but popular in later Halo games. This includes the Energy Sword and Needle Rifle, allowing for more varied battle techniques. "Some of the weapons we're bringing in could be used against you in Halo: Combat Evolved by the enemy, but you weren't able to pick them up yourself." said Creative Director Max Szlagor.
"Now you can, and it feels natural because of how you can do that in other Halo games, it reflects the evolution of the series." On top of the new weapons, players can also hijack vehicles, including the Covenant Wraith tank. Campaign Evolved also has three new prequel missions that will introduce new places, characters, and enemies — more will be revealed ahead of launch.
Why is Halo on PlayStation 5?
Most gamers know "Halo" as an Xbox exclusive, since that's how it was for the longest time. However, Xbox exclusives are rapidly becoming a thing of the past, with titles finding themselves on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Switch after the Microsoft acquisition. Microsoft Chief Phil Spencer said this was intentional back in 2024 while speaking with Bloomberg, noting that there are no games that are off-limits when it comes to becoming multi-platform titles.
The decision to bring Xbox games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 is likely due to the struggles of the Xbox console. Former Activision boss Mike Ybarra even called the Xbox "dead" after sharing an X, formerly Twitter, post that revealed PlayStation 5 was Sony's most successful console yet, earning $106 billion in the last five years. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S has only sold 32.77 million units in 53 months — and the sales continue to decline as time goes onward. In response to the struggle, Xbox has continued to raise its console and membership prices, which hasn't gone over well with gamers. Spreading games, including Xbox, to other consoles may be an attempt to make more sales. An attempt that many gamers feel is desperate.