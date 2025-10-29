5 Great DeWalt Tools Even Renters Should Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are not a homeowner, it is definitely a bad idea to own a huge set of tools and machines that will require a lot of effort and space whenever you want to move from one house to another. Instead, the smarter choice is to purchase a set of hand and power tools that are fit for versatile applications. Get tools that will come in handy for furniture assembly and various sorts of installations because, being a renter, you would often have to dismantle large pieces of furniture in order to transport them to a new place. Electric screwdrivers are a great example of such tools that help in dismantling and installing objects.

To make things easier for you, we narrowed down five great DeWalt tools that renters should own to make moving between houses easier. Why DeWalt? Because it has an industry-leading reputation, plus DeWalt tools are pretty durable if used properly, so these will last you a good while. They'll also work well for low-scale repair jobs that very commonly come up in the house, like electrical wire repairs and more.