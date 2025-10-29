5 Great DeWalt Tools Even Renters Should Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are not a homeowner, it is definitely a bad idea to own a huge set of tools and machines that will require a lot of effort and space whenever you want to move from one house to another. Instead, the smarter choice is to purchase a set of hand and power tools that are fit for versatile applications. Get tools that will come in handy for furniture assembly and various sorts of installations because, being a renter, you would often have to dismantle large pieces of furniture in order to transport them to a new place. Electric screwdrivers are a great example of such tools that help in dismantling and installing objects.
To make things easier for you, we narrowed down five great DeWalt tools that renters should own to make moving between houses easier. Why DeWalt? Because it has an industry-leading reputation, plus DeWalt tools are pretty durable if used properly, so these will last you a good while. They'll also work well for low-scale repair jobs that very commonly come up in the house, like electrical wire repairs and more.
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver Kit
It doesn't matter if you are a homeowner or a renter; Screwdrivers are something found around every house because, well, their uses are vast. The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver provides a maximum torque of 44 inch-pounds with a manual finishing capability of up to 124 inch-pounds, along with a speed of 360 rpm, to handle a variety of tasks.
Moreover, it can mount around 680 screws per charge and offers a six-stage torque adjustment, to align the delivery to the task's requirements. There are also four-LED work light to illuminate dark spaces and a "360-degree FlexDrive" collar to operate the tool in forward and reverse directions without pressing a button. The kit, priced at $89.99, consists of 12 bits that won't slip out of the slot, thanks to the secure bit retention design of this DeWalt tool, and the screwdriver itself. You can use it for electrical repairs, home maintenance, furniture assembly, DIY installations, and whatnot — making it a no-brainer at this price.
DeWalt Pliers Set
Pliers are another handy tool that serve a lot of purposes, such as gripping objects to get more leverage, bending materials, loosening or tightening nuts and bolts, and more. And situations often come up in the house that require you to have a good set of pliers on hand. The DeWalt Pliers Set is designed with chrome vanadium steel for a strong and durable grip and is integrated with induction-hardened cutting blades for more cutting power.
The aggressive cross-hatch design aids in better gripping the material, while the bi-material handle of the pliers adds a comfortable grip for your hands. It's perfect to use in electrical tasks, DIY projects, and more. Reviews on Amazon especially praise the diagonal pliers for their cutting efficiency, mentioning they don't even need to exert a lot of strength to cut cables and wires. Flexing its status as one of Amazon's Choice, the tool is among the highest-rated DeWalt tools on Amazon and is available for $43.64. You get three different pliers for this price, by the way.
DeWalt Tire Inflator
Tire inflators are tools that everyone should have in their car or home because you never know when the tires might ditch you in the middle of the road. The DeWalt Tire Inflator can inflate tires up to 160 PSI, making it an efficient pick for heavy-duty tires as well, such as pickup trucks or SUVs. Set the desired pressure you want to achieve, and the inflator will automatically shut down once the target is reached.
In addition, it has heavy-duty rubber feet to firmly hold its ground and a threaded chuck design to connect to the inflation valve securely. The tool also features an onboard accessory storage to hold all the nozzles and the hose without requiring extra space. You can power the tire inflator via three different sources: 20V Max battery, 12V DC, or 110V AC power connections depending on the feasibility. Being a versatile portable inflator, it can inflate tires, swimming gear, kids' toys, sporting accessories, camping mattress, and more. Up for $136.30 on Amazon, it is a good choice for anyone, including renters.
DeWalt 20V Max 1/2 inch Drill Driver
Drill drivers are two-in-one tools that are convenient for both drilling and driving purposes, hence why we picked the DeWalt 20V Max Drill Driver to add to a renter's toolbox. It's compact enough to fit into narrow spaces and features a lightweight and ergonomic design for comfortable usage.
Moreover, there are two speed modes: zero to 450 rpm and zero to 1,500 rpm — decide between low and high speeds depending on the application and control it through the variable speed trigger. The tool has a maximum drilling capacity of 13mm for metal and 30mm for wood, along with 16 clutch positions to deliver the precise amount of torque suitable for the task. With the ability to modify different settings on this drill driver, it becomes perfect for home maintenance, outdoor projects, furniture installations, kitchen repairs, and more. Therefore, even if you are living on rent, this tool could prove useful in many unforeseen events. Get it on Amazon for $89.64.
DeWalt Premium Utility Knife
The DeWalt Premium Utility Knife has three times the blade lock retention of a traditional knife and an IP54-rated blade storage in the handle that can hold up to five extra blades, in case one breaks down mid-use. The bi-material grip lets you grip it comfortably, and the integrated belt clip lets you load it easily onto your belt.
The knife is designed with a retractable blade mechanism, so you can quickly extend or retract it with the push of a button. Plus, the blade-change process is simple, and you won't need any additional accessories. The string cutter is useful in cutting wires and other objects, while the blade is sharp enough to cut through cardboard, plastic, and other materials. Therefore, it's super useful for renters who occasionally shift houses, packing all their stuff in cardboard boxes and plastic wrappings.
There's a secure locking mechanism that maintains a stable position of the blade during use for more efficient cuts. When done using, retract the blade inside its body to avoid accidental injuries and cuts. At the time of writing, the utility knife is sold on Amazon for $19.99.
Methodology
Each of the tools here was picked after a careful evaluation of several aspects, such as a minimum rating of 4.4/5 on Amazon from at least a thousand global reviewers, with more than 75% reviews being 5-star ratings. All these tools have a portable and compact design, so they are easy to carry around and are not bulky. This is useful for renters, as they have to move between houses every now and then, so carrying big tools is not feasible. Moreover, these tools are appreciated for their versatility in around-the-house projects and home maintenance tasks. If you are renting a home, it makes sense that you won't spend huge sums on its maintenance and repair, as you'll eventually move out of the place. So, these tools will help you in basic repairs and installations that you can carry out yourself.