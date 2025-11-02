Kawasaki ZX-6R: How Much Does This Ninja Cost & What Are Its Top Features?
While Japanese motorcycle major Kawasaki has an extensive lineup of motorcycles spread across multiple categories, some of its most popular motorcycles belong to the company's street and track-focused Ninja series. Currently, the Kawasaki Ninja series spans three categories: Sport (Ninja models), Supersport (Ninja ZX models), and Hypersport (Ninja H2 models). While most media and consumer attention is focused on the most powerful (and expensive) members of the Supersport lineup, the smaller members of Kawasaki's Supersport lineup are also capable machines.
Take the example of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. When we tested the 2025 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R, it was clear that the motorcycle managed to strike a great balance between size and performance. The ZX-6R differentiates itself from the company's lower-priced 600cc class models (the Ninja 650 and the Z650) with its inline four-cylinder engine and significantly higher power output. The ZX-6R's power figures of 127 hp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 52.1 lb-ft at 10,800 rpm make it almost twice as powerful as the 650cc twins (both of which make around 67 hp).
Kawasaki's ZX-6R is also comparatively feature-packed, with additions like a quick shifter, a TFT display, and smartphone connectivity. Given these features and its status as one of the most powerful small-capacity in-line four motorcycles currently on sale, the ZX-6R commands a premium, and purchasing a new one would mean spending $11,599 (plus $685 destination) for the base variant.
Top features of the Kawasaki ZX-6R
As the company's flagship 600cc motorcycle, the Kawasaki ZX-6R is loaded with notable features. To begin with, it gets Kawasaki's quick shifter technology — albeit only for upshifts. As noted in our review, Kawasaki has reserved quick downshifts exclusively for its more expensive supersport models. On the ABS models, the ZX-6R gets Kawasaki's proprietary Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with three performance settings. The large 4.3-inch TFT color instrumentation cluster is fairly detailed and supports smartphone connectivity using Kawasaki's Rideology app.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has earned a reputation for being a nimble handler. This is partly achieved due to its race-spec chassis that the company has perfected over multiple generations. Adding to the motorcycle's handling are Showa-sourced front and rear suspensions. While a Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) takes care of the front, the rear gets a fully adjustable Showa rear suspension that optimizes comfort and handling for the rear wheel.
The 2026 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R isn't too different from its predecessors and shares identical hardware and features. Those considering the ZX-6R may have noticed that it is significantly more expensive compared to the Z650 and the Ninja 650. As mentioned, pricing for the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R starts at $11,599 for the standard model and goes to $12,599 for the ABS variant (both prices plus $685 destination). The 650cc twins, on the other hand, cost around $8,500-mark. Nevertheless, if you are considering getting yourself a compact, powerful, super sport motorcycle with a sweet-sounding in-line four engine, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is arguably one of the best options out there.