Kawasaki ZX-6R: How Much Does This Ninja Cost & What Are Its Top Features?

While Japanese motorcycle major Kawasaki has an extensive lineup of motorcycles spread across multiple categories, some of its most popular motorcycles belong to the company's street and track-focused Ninja series. Currently, the Kawasaki Ninja series spans three categories: Sport (Ninja models), Supersport (Ninja ZX models), and Hypersport (Ninja H2 models). While most media and consumer attention is focused on the most powerful (and expensive) members of the Supersport lineup, the smaller members of Kawasaki's Supersport lineup are also capable machines.

Take the example of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. When we tested the 2025 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R, it was clear that the motorcycle managed to strike a great balance between size and performance. The ZX-6R differentiates itself from the company's lower-priced 600cc class models (the Ninja 650 and the Z650) with its inline four-cylinder engine and significantly higher power output. The ZX-6R's power figures of 127 hp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 52.1 lb-ft at 10,800 rpm make it almost twice as powerful as the 650cc twins (both of which make around 67 hp).

Kawasaki's ZX-6R is also comparatively feature-packed, with additions like a quick shifter, a TFT display, and smartphone connectivity. Given these features and its status as one of the most powerful small-capacity in-line four motorcycles currently on sale, the ZX-6R commands a premium, and purchasing a new one would mean spending $11,599 (plus $685 destination) for the base variant.