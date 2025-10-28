This Jet Engine Uses No Fuel – Only Microwaves And Air, According To Researchers

Innovations in jet technology are happening all the time. This is due to modern advancements, which are leading engineers in new directions previously only theorized. The latest example is the plasma jet engine developed in China. This revolutionary new engine actually uses microwave and plasma technology as its foundation, which means it doesn't rely on traditional fuel or batteries as a source of power.

The plasma engine takes existing air and squeezes it down, then blasts it with microwave radiation. The frequency of the microwaves is actually quite low, and on a comparable level with what you'd expect out of the microwave in your kitchen. When the radiation comes into contact with the air, the end result is plasma. Plasma is a fourth state of matter, and when utilized effectively, can be an incredibly efficient source of power. Plasma has been harnessed in other places too, like the world's largest fusion energy experiment.

Because fossil fuels are not involved, the new plasma jet engine has zero emissions. That also means it doesn't expel any chemicals during operation, making it perhaps the cleanest jet engine ever constructed. In contrast, the majority of today's jet engines, including the most popular one found so many planes, produce huge amounts of carbon dioxide. Not only is carbon dioxide toxic, it's also adding to the problem of global warming and pollution, both of which have plagued the aviation industry for years. The new plasma jet engine could potentially help alleviate that problem, given enough time.