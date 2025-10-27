How Many Fighter Jets Can A UK Aircraft Carrier Hold?

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy has two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in its fleet — the HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, two of the biggest carriers in the world. The HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned on December 7, 2017, exactly 76 years after Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. The HMS Prince of Wales was commissioned two years later, on December 10, 2019, after experiencing several mechanical setbacks that were so severe they threatened to derail her very existence. In fact, the Royal Navy created contingency plans that included cancelling or even selling her off. Her commission came exactly 78 years after the ship she was named after — the King George V-class battleship HMS Prince of Wales — sank after she was hit by several Japanese torpedoes and bombs on December 10, 1941, off the coast of Malaya in the South China Sea.

These are the only two aircraft carriers in the Royal Navy, making up its lone Carrier Strike Group, which differs from U.S. strategy in that it builds CSGs around a single carrier. These twin ships have identical specifications. Each displaces 71,650 tons, has a mission capable range of 10,000 nautical miles, and can attain a flank speed over 25 knots. Their flight decks are 919 feet long and 230 feet wide, giving them ample room to carry the maximum capacity of 72 aircraft. Of those, up to 36 are F-35B fighter jets, plus a variety of helicopters. Using F-35B fighters allows the Royal Navy to operate in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps, which also operates F-35Bs.