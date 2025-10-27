Who Makes Mercedes Engines And Are They The Same As BMW?

When considering reliable, well-respected German vehicle brands, it's difficult not to mention Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Both companies have spent the last century building its brand names, offering everything from state-of-the-art daily drivers and high-end concept vehicles to timeless luxury cars that continue to turn heads today. Given its area of operation, it's only right that the two maintain a healthy rivalry, one that always pushes each company to deliver its best. Given this rivalry, it would be strange if either were to ever use vehicle parts from the other's camp, and rightly so.

In August, reports came in that Mercedes was in talks to use BMW engines in some of its vehicles, such as the GLA SUV and CLA sedan. However, in an interview with Motor1, Mercedes-Benz's Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schaefer, clarified those remarks by stating that Mercedes has developed its "own new family of modular engines—FAME (Family of Modular Engines)—which covers all displacements."

In that respect, Mercedes-Benz does indeed make its own engines, although not all of them. Even so, none of its engines are made or are the same as BMW engines, especially considering the differing engineering philosophies of the two companies. Let's talk about it.