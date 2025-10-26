Lamborghini Huracan: Why Does The Supercar Need 8 Oil Drain Plugs?

The Lamborghini Huracán is an exotic car produced from 2014 until Lamborghini discontinued it in 2024. The first Huracán was the 2014 LP-610-4 Coupe, which had 601 hp (610 CV) from its naturally aspirated V10, plus all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission. Model year 2019 saw an across-the-board horsepower increase to 631 hp (640 CV), along with new styling that improved the Huracán's aerodynamics and downforce. Other models followed soon after, including the 2021 Huracán STO; the 2023 Huracán Tecnica, which we tried daily-driving; the 2023 Huracán Sterrato off-roader; and the Huracán STJ from 2024.

All of these sport a version of Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V10 engine. Beyond its impressive power, though, the V10 also had one quirk: eight drain plugs. The reason the Huracán needs eight drain plugs primarily has to do with the design of its engine and oiling system. Instead of the wet sump oil systems that most street vehicles use, the Lamborghini Huracán's V10 uses a dry sump oil system.

Wet sump systems have a single oil pan that sits below the crankshaft and holds all the oil needed by the engine. Conversely, a dry sump system has a separate oil tank located outside the engine. This provides better oiling during fast cornering, quick acceleration, and hard braking. It also allows the Huracán's engine to sit lower in the chassis, since there isn't an oil sump below it. However, it does make an oil change more complicated, with more places to drain the oil from.