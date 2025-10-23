This Colorado Gas Station Was The Cheapest In The Country – For Just One Day
A gas station in Evans, Colorado, recently had the cheapest gas in the country for a short time, with prices dropping below the $2 threshold. For one day only in October 2025, regular unleaded gas was $1.99 per gallon — but only for drivers paying with cash. This was low even by Colorado's standards, with the state currently having an average gas price of $2.79 per gallon.
While this was a good deal, it probably isn't a sign of things to come. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at gas-tracking app GasBuddy, told CBS News that "I hate to put the kibosh on it, but this is probably not something that's going to pop up in most stations." He added that gas prices are sometimes lower in late winter months, but it likely won't drop below $2 ever again — even if you go during the cheapest day of the week.
Why did the gas price drop so low?
The $1.99 per gallon price was part of an overall drop in prices around the country at the time, bringing the average gas price to $2.98. This is the first time that the average cost has fallen below $3 since December 2024. If it drops below $2.97, it will be the lowest average price since May 2021. GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan believes this could happen in winter 2025 due to seasonal factors, including reduced travel lowering the demand for gas.
According to GasBuddy, the decline in gas prices is due to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to increase oil production, which means more availability — a big change from OPEC's 2023 strategy of reducing output to increase prices. This, combined with slower inflation, has reduced the national average price for gas, at least for now. In a GasBuddy press release, De Haan stated that "While some may be quick to assign political credit, the reality is that global supply dynamics — particularly OPEC's production decisions — have been the primary force behind the relief drivers are seeing at the pump." Looking to fill up? You can use apps like GasBuddy or alternatives like Checkout 51 to locate the cheapest gas stations near you. Who knows, you may come across a once-in-a-lifetime steal.