This Colorado Gas Station Was The Cheapest In The Country – For Just One Day

A gas station in Evans, Colorado, recently had the cheapest gas in the country for a short time, with prices dropping below the $2 threshold. For one day only in October 2025, regular unleaded gas was $1.99 per gallon — but only for drivers paying with cash. This was low even by Colorado's standards, with the state currently having an average gas price of $2.79 per gallon.

While this was a good deal, it probably isn't a sign of things to come. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at gas-tracking app GasBuddy, told CBS News that "I hate to put the kibosh on it, but this is probably not something that's going to pop up in most stations." He added that gas prices are sometimes lower in late winter months, but it likely won't drop below $2 ever again — even if you go during the cheapest day of the week.