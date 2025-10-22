Rivian's Worst-Kept Secret Was Finally Confirmed

For a little while now, there have been rumors and leaks online of an e-bike coming from a company by the name of "Also": perhaps better recognized as a spin-off of Rivian, the maker of such EV monsters like the R1T and R1S. Now, it's confirmed with the reveal of the Also TM-B. While the design is recognizably an e-bike in shape, the execution is a little different. The "frame" is accompanied by a square drive module of sorts near the crank. The module holds both the battery and the motor.

Much like the cars from Rivian, the TM-B is very futuristic, with rounded off corners and even a headlight that shares the shape of Rivian's EVs. In the same vein, it's made for utility (and, of course, style). As such, it can be outfitted with a cargo rack, and the top of the forks features a car-like infotainment system/gauge cluster that can serve you charging information, speed, navigation, and music.

Here's another similarity to Rivian: It's expensive. The TM-B launch edition has a base price of $4,500.