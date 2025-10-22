Rivian's Worst-Kept Secret Was Finally Confirmed
For a little while now, there have been rumors and leaks online of an e-bike coming from a company by the name of "Also": perhaps better recognized as a spin-off of Rivian, the maker of such EV monsters like the R1T and R1S. Now, it's confirmed with the reveal of the Also TM-B. While the design is recognizably an e-bike in shape, the execution is a little different. The "frame" is accompanied by a square drive module of sorts near the crank. The module holds both the battery and the motor.
Much like the cars from Rivian, the TM-B is very futuristic, with rounded off corners and even a headlight that shares the shape of Rivian's EVs. In the same vein, it's made for utility (and, of course, style). As such, it can be outfitted with a cargo rack, and the top of the forks features a car-like infotainment system/gauge cluster that can serve you charging information, speed, navigation, and music.
Here's another similarity to Rivian: It's expensive. The TM-B launch edition has a base price of $4,500.
Expensive and practical
$4,500 makes the bike several time more expensive than a lot of e-bike brands like Lectric or Radpower, and still higher from established bicycle brand Cannondale's e-bikes. It's a premium price for sure, though to be fair to the Also bike, it does have good specs. The top speed is listed at 28 miles per hour like a lot of other e-bikes, and the range is listed at an even 100 miles. Additionally, it has a maximum payload of 324 pounds, so it's no slouch when it comes to numbers.
While it's no secret that Also is a Rivian spin-off (the website states that fact multiple times), the TM-B itself doesn't feature any obvious Rivian branding. That may actually be an advantage to the bike, as it might escape being seen as a vanity or gimmick project from Rivian. Distinct branding gives it an identity apart from "The Rivian Bike." Also appears to be making more than the bike too, with plans for delivery vehicles and electric rickshaw-type bikes. It's not all just for fun, there's real utilitarian work planned.
Still, will customers buy up a $4,500 bike? That remains to be seen: It's by no means the most expensive automotive brand-affiliated e-bike out there (Porsche has an electric bike that's over $10,000), it's still much more expensive than its competitors. Time and hands-on reviews will judge Rivian's smallest entry into the electric mobility world.