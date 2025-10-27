These Are The Most Dangerous Intersections In LA (And The Top Reasons For Crashes)
Most true blue Angelinos would be quick to offer absurdly intricate directions to whatever Los Angeles destination you are interested in visiting. They might, however, be inclined to leave out the fact that traversing the freeways and roadways in the Southern California city is not always a joyous occasion. In fact, it's a constant source of strife for many in the Los Angeles area. On top of that, driving in L.A. can also be incredibly dangerous, with reports claiming that, in the past few years, vehicular deaths have grown to outnumber homicides.
With traffic fatalities alarmingly on the rise, drivers clearly need to use more caution on the L.A. roadways. It would seem that they should also use caution when approaching certain intersections throughout the city. A recent study conducted by Crosstown LA, examining vehicular collisions in Los Angeles intersections, found that some are far more perilous than others. And according to the numbers, the intersection at Figueroa and Slauson is the most dangerous in the city.
That study utilized data collected by the Los Angeles Police Department, and per the data, between 2021 and 2025 alone, that intersection was subject to some 66 traffic accidents. The intersection of Sepulveda and Roscoe came in second with 65 collisions over that span. Figuera and Manchester placed third on the ominous list with 61 accidents in that time, while the intersections at Roscoe and Van Nuys and Western and Slauson round out the Top 5 with 59 and 56 crashes, respectively.
The most dangerous intersections share a common problem
While those intersections are clear problems in the Los Angeles area, even the 20th on the list boasts some 39 accidents over the 4-year span, raising the question of whether the city would benefit from using the RCUT intersection design. As for the league-leading intersection at Figueroa and Slauson, the accident numbers are even more troubling, as they include 17 hit-and-run incidents and five crashes that resulted in severe injuries. On top of that, seven pedestrians have been hit in the intersection's crosswalks, meaning pedestrian hybrid beacons may also prove useful, even if some drivers are confused by them.
On the subject of avoiding intersections, if you're a resident of the greater Los Angeles area, you might be wondering if there are any unifying factors between the most dangerous intersections that might make them easier to steer clear of. According to Crosstown LA editor Gabriel Kahn there is, as many of the highest-ranked intersections are close to freeway exits and ramps.
Speaking to L.A.'s ABC 7, Kahn noted that it's not entirely surprising that might be the case, telling the local news outlet, "First of all, it's just a lot more traffic and lanes, and cars turning." Kahn said that drivers exiting the freeway may be particularly prone to causing accidents as they are often "driving 70 miles an hour when they're entering a city street." Publishing this list should increase awareness of which L.A. intersections are particularly dangerous, and it may even encourage drivers to use a little more caution when they approach them.