These Are The Most Dangerous Intersections In LA (And The Top Reasons For Crashes)

Most true blue Angelinos would be quick to offer absurdly intricate directions to whatever Los Angeles destination you are interested in visiting. They might, however, be inclined to leave out the fact that traversing the freeways and roadways in the Southern California city is not always a joyous occasion. In fact, it's a constant source of strife for many in the Los Angeles area. On top of that, driving in L.A. can also be incredibly dangerous, with reports claiming that, in the past few years, vehicular deaths have grown to outnumber homicides.

With traffic fatalities alarmingly on the rise, drivers clearly need to use more caution on the L.A. roadways. It would seem that they should also use caution when approaching certain intersections throughout the city. A recent study conducted by Crosstown LA, examining vehicular collisions in Los Angeles intersections, found that some are far more perilous than others. And according to the numbers, the intersection at Figueroa and Slauson is the most dangerous in the city.

That study utilized data collected by the Los Angeles Police Department, and per the data, between 2021 and 2025 alone, that intersection was subject to some 66 traffic accidents. The intersection of Sepulveda and Roscoe came in second with 65 collisions over that span. Figuera and Manchester placed third on the ominous list with 61 accidents in that time, while the intersections at Roscoe and Van Nuys and Western and Slauson round out the Top 5 with 59 and 56 crashes, respectively.