Ollama's Qwen3-VL Introduces The Most Powerful Vision Language Model - Here's How It Works

Imagine pointing your phone's camera at the world, asking it to identify the dark green plant leaves, and asking if it's poisonous for dogs. Likewise, you're working on a computer, pull up the AI, and tell it to convert the tabular data into a graph — and the AI answers it all. All this is possible courtesy of "vision" capabilities of an AI model. And it seems we have a new kid on the block that is going to fare better at visual understanding when compared against the big boys like Google's Gemini, OpenAI's GPT-5, and Anthropic's Claude.

Now, before we go into the nitty-gritty of what it does well, how it works, and where it lags behind, here's something truly interesting. Alibaba is pushing its flagship model, the Qwen3-VL-235B-A22B, out in the open source domain, and it's now available via Ollama. That means developers can deploy it within their software freely, while also leaving the room open for modifications. Now, let's focus on the capabilities, some of which are truly impressive.

Qwen claims that the aforementioned model can turn images or videos into code formats such as HTML, CSS, or JavaScript. In a nutshell, what it sees can instantly be turned into programmable code. It also supports up to 1 million token input, among the best out there, allowing it to process two-hour videos or hundreds of pages of documents as input.

The model also offers a better understanding of object positions, viewpoint changes, and 3D spatial data. Then there are the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities, which allow the AI model to process text it sees in images and videos. The OCR chops of Qwen3-VL support 32 languages and are also touted to be capable of handling bad inputs with poor lighting, blue, and angled capture.