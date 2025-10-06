Alibaba Claims It's Beating OpenAI And DeepSeek At Their Own Game

The hottest name in the artificial intelligence world is making moves — and it's not who you think. Alibaba, China's preeminent e-commerce giant, has steadily scaled its investment in the emerging technology since 2021, when its research and technology unit first announced its M6 AI system. Since then, Alibaba has quietly built itself into one of the world's largest AI companies, culminating in a recent push that saw its AI system Qwen reportedly outperform models from competitors OpenAI, DeepSeek, Meta, Google, and Anthropic in several key benchmarks. In particular, Alibaba executives highlight Qwen's autonomous decision-making, a key aspect of the move toward independent AI systems.

The company's September 2025 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, China, saw the tech titan debut its latest multimodal AI platform, Qwen3-Omni. Qwen3-Omni, along with the Qwen3-Max model, which launched earlier this year, has the company ready to compete against domestic rivals like DeepSeek and Tencent as well as on the international stage. Powering these models will be a slew of new global data centers, reflecting the company's increased presence abroad.

Despite the prowess of these programs, the most important development announced at the Apsara Conference may be Alibaba's partnership with Nvidia, which comes despite Beijing's directive banning companies from acquiring Nvidia chips. And although the details are scarce, Alibaba has praised the agreement as a springboard for its physical AI tool offerings and cloud-based system designs.