The Internet Has A Lot To Say About Dirty Cars (And Why You May Want To Clean Yours)

It's not uncommon in human psychology to see a relationship between specific actions or daily habits and the causality behind those actions. Our daily habits, common actions, reactions, and behaviours shape our personalities. Even something as small as how we eat or drink can give a clue about what those personality traits are.

In the same vein, procrastination is a personality trait that makes you avoid cleaning your car. However, psychology experts say there is a deeper psychological meaning for those who tend to keep their vehicles dirtier than usual, and it's not just a case of being a professional procrastinator. It goes beyond laziness; someone who puts cleaning their car low on their priority list may be expressing much more than disinterest in chores.

According to Working With ACT, a website that focuses on mental well-being and mindfulness, keeping your car clean is not just a minor detail, it's directly related to how a person presents themselves to others. A dirty car projects a careless image to the world. Some studies show a relationship between low self-esteem, lack of organisation, low self-worth, and the tendency to keep one's car dirty. While some off-road-centric cars look menacing with a dirty exterior, most dirty vehicles on the road look awful and give a dreary vibe.