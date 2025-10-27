The US Coast Guard Closes A Deal To Expand Its Fleet Of Icebreakers For Arctic Travel

In October 2025, the United States Coast Guard signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Finland to expand its Arctic-capable icebreaker fleet. This agreement allows for the construction of 11 medium-class Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs). Seven of these ships will be built in American shipyards, with four more being assembled in Finland. The $6.1 billion deal was announced after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The program involves the partnership of two major shipbuilding companies.

One of the companies tasked with building these vessels is Davie Shipbuilding, which will construct five total ships, two in Finland at its Helsinki Shipyard and three in Texas. At the same time, Bollinger, a notable manufacturer of U.S. Navy ships, has teamed up with Rauma Marine to build six cutters, two in Finland by Rauma and four in the U.S. at Bollinger shipyards. Icebreakers are very different from other ships, which is a major point considering the complexity of these construction projects.The first vessels won't be ready until 2028, and the plan is to have five operational within that year.