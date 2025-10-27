Does Walmart Have Ryobi Batteries?

In an ideal situation, buying a Ryobi battery or two from Walmart wouldn't be a problem. However, there are some slip-ups one could make before placing their order that, ultimately, could cost them time, money, or both. For one, there's the condition of the batteries on the Walmart website. Many of the Ryobi units are advertised as being refurbished or bear the "Restored – Like New" label, meaning they're not brand new. While it is indeed possible to rebuild or refurbish Ryobi batteries, the fact is these batteries aren't fresh off the assembly line and could malfunction at worst, or have a shorter lifespan at best.

In a similar vein, when it comes to looking at the fine print of a listing, looking for Ryobi batteries on Walmart's website may yield non-Ryobi batteries. These batteries will be black and green, be of the lithium-ion variety, and contain the Ryobi name in their title, but they're not the real deal. The easiest way to steer clear of these is to look at the images on the listing. If the Ryobi or ONE+ logo isn't present on the battery, odds are it's a third-party company trying to cash in on the Ryobi name. Some may even be described as just a "replacement for Ryobi batteries," slyly admitting that they're not actual Ryobi units, but stand-ins from another source.

There's no denying that Home Depot is the undisputed Ryobi headquarters, from tools to batteries. Still, if you need some help powering your Ryobi tools and don't want to use Home Depot as a means to buy a fresh battery, Walmart could help in a jam — so long as you're mindful of what you're buying and understand the risks.