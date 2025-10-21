Milwaukee Announces A New Dual-Trigger Braking Grinder - Here's What To Know About The Tool

As you may have gathered from the tool's name, it's part of Milwaukee's M18 cordless power tool system, which is now composed of over 300 different products and solutions. It's powered by the company's famous Powerstate brushless motor, which promises 13A corded performance. By allowing the user the ability to use both 4 ½-inch and 6-inch attachments, Milwaukee has added a layer of versatility. Users can get more speed and power for cutting tasks from smaller disks, or more surface area for buffing and sanding tasks if they choose to use larger wheels.

The breaking grinder has four variable speed settings, ranging from 3,000-9,000 RPM. It has a barrel grip and comes with Milwaukee's One-Key security network, smart features, and customization options. It uses a proprietary Rapidstop breaking system, which promises to stop most types of accessories in under two seconds, keeping the disk from spinning down for too long without power.

The tool also has the company's Autostop technology. This goes beyond normal trigger release breaking and includes a couple of extra features. It has a built-in system that monitors the disk's movement in order to add more safety measures. This gives it kickback control, which automatically stops the tool when it detects binding, as well as overload protection to shut the tool down in the event that the motor is being pressed beyond what it can handle. Additionally, the dual trigger design used on the new Milwaukee takes this dedication to control and safety even further by disengaging the tool if it isn't used with two hands, with a 15-position side handle that has a trigger of its own. This forces the user to take on a greater measure of stability.