Milwaukee Announces A New Dual-Trigger Braking Grinder - Here's What To Know About The Tool
Milwaukee has recently announced the addition of a brand-new tool to its M18 Fuel lineup. The M18 Fuel 4 ½-inch / 6-inch Dual-Trigger Breaking Grinder has just been added to the company's line-up of cordless power tools. One of the reasons fans of the brand like Milwaukee so much is because the company is constantly adding new tools with a host of unique features to its ever-expanding catalog. This consistently gives working professionals and home DIY enthusiasts alike lots of new options to add to their home workshop. A quality angle grinder makes for a handy addition to just about anyone's collection, and it seems like this new model has some interesting tricks up its sleeve–particularly in regards to safety and accident prevention.
Angle grinders are versatile and powerful, but they can be a bit dangerous if an accident were to occur. This is part of the reason they're considered some of the most nerve-racking tools for even pros to use. Breaking grinders can do all the same tasks that an angle grinder can, but they also add safety features that help protect users. Those who are intrigued by Milwaukee's latest version of this tool and are thinking of picking one up for themselves might first want to know more about the specs and features of this tool. As well as about the safety mechanisms that make it a much more prudent choice for avoiding injuries.
The M18 Fuel Dual-Trigger Breaking Grinder has some good specs and features
As you may have gathered from the tool's name, it's part of Milwaukee's M18 cordless power tool system, which is now composed of over 300 different products and solutions. It's powered by the company's famous Powerstate brushless motor, which promises 13A corded performance. By allowing the user the ability to use both 4 ½-inch and 6-inch attachments, Milwaukee has added a layer of versatility. Users can get more speed and power for cutting tasks from smaller disks, or more surface area for buffing and sanding tasks if they choose to use larger wheels.
The breaking grinder has four variable speed settings, ranging from 3,000-9,000 RPM. It has a barrel grip and comes with Milwaukee's One-Key security network, smart features, and customization options. It uses a proprietary Rapidstop breaking system, which promises to stop most types of accessories in under two seconds, keeping the disk from spinning down for too long without power.
The tool also has the company's Autostop technology. This goes beyond normal trigger release breaking and includes a couple of extra features. It has a built-in system that monitors the disk's movement in order to add more safety measures. This gives it kickback control, which automatically stops the tool when it detects binding, as well as overload protection to shut the tool down in the event that the motor is being pressed beyond what it can handle. Additionally, the dual trigger design used on the new Milwaukee takes this dedication to control and safety even further by disengaging the tool if it isn't used with two hands, with a 15-position side handle that has a trigger of its own. This forces the user to take on a greater measure of stability.