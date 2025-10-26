What's The Largest Solar Farm In Texas And How Much Electricity Does It Produce?
One of the common myths about solar panels is that using them to produce electricity isn't worth the expense. The Solar Energy Industries Association, or SEIA, would disagree, with "more than 8,100 major solar projects" on record.
TotalEnergies, a "global integrated energy company," owns and operates a number of those solar projects, capable of generating 2.2 gigawatts of solar power, in Texas, the fourth sunniest state in America. The largest installation in TotalEnergies' portfolio and the largest solar farm in Texas, Danish Fields, sits on roughly 7.7 square-miles (about 4,900 acres) of land south-west of Houston.
Danish Fields, built by solar developer Sunchase Power, came online in 2024 with the potential to produce up to 720 megawatts of electricity under ideal conditions (MWp). TotalEnergies says at full capacity Danish Fields supplies electricity to approximately 300,000 homes.
In addition to Danish Fields' vast solar arrays, the solar farm includes "a 225 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery-based storage system." TotalEnergies employs battery-based energy storage systems (ESS) to partially compensate for the intermittent power generation provided by solar panels, storing excess electricity under optimal conditions and returning it to the grid when needed.
Other large solar farms in Texas
About 500 miles northwest of Danish Fields, just south of Amarillo, Texas, the 600 MW Hornet Solar project sits on 3,900 acres (six square miles). While the facility doesn't have any ESS capability, it provides "the capacity to power 160,000 Texas homes" when energy demands are the highest, according to Hornet Solar.
Hornet Solar, operated by Vesper Energy, came online with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 10, 2025, culminating a project that began in the fall of 2023. Facility milestones include the installation of its one-millionth solar panel in December 2024 and its final panel installation in January 2025, for a total of 1.36 million solar panels.
Third on the list of largest solar farms in Texas is the Roadrunner solar farm, operated by Enel Green Power. It has the potential capacity to produce 497 MW with 1.2 million bifacial panels. Bifacial solar panels represent the latest evolution of solar energy, capable of generating power from both direct and reflected sunlight for increased energy production.
Roadrunner construction began in the West Texas county of Upton in February 2019, with the first phase coming online in December 2019. That initial phase provided up to 252 MW, and phase two, with 245 MW, came online in September 2020. The solar farm covers around 2,770 acres and includes 85.7 MWh of battery storage.