What's The Largest Solar Farm In Texas And How Much Electricity Does It Produce?

One of the common myths about solar panels is that using them to produce electricity isn't worth the expense. The Solar Energy Industries Association, or SEIA, would disagree, with "more than 8,100 major solar projects" on record.

TotalEnergies, a "global integrated energy company," owns and operates a number of those solar projects, capable of generating 2.2 gigawatts of solar power, in Texas, the fourth sunniest state in America. The largest installation in TotalEnergies' portfolio and the largest solar farm in Texas, Danish Fields, sits on roughly 7.7 square-miles (about 4,900 acres) of land south-west of Houston.

Danish Fields, built by solar developer Sunchase Power, came online in 2024 with the potential to produce up to 720 megawatts of electricity under ideal conditions (MWp). TotalEnergies says at full capacity Danish Fields supplies electricity to approximately 300,000 homes.

In addition to Danish Fields' vast solar arrays, the solar farm includes "a 225 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery-based storage system." TotalEnergies employs battery-based energy storage systems (ESS) to partially compensate for the intermittent power generation provided by solar panels, storing excess electricity under optimal conditions and returning it to the grid when needed.