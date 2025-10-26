Who Gets The Ticket When A Cop Pulls Over A Driverless Car?

As autonomous driving technology and driverless taxis continue to become more normal on American streets, the laws that govern this technology are lagging behind. Waymo, a California-based robotaxi company has recently seen its autonomous vehicles have run-ins with law enforcement. However, when officers pulled over the Waymo vehicle, they weren't able to give any traffic violations as there was no driver behind the wheels.

Police officers in San Bruno, California were working a DUI checkpoint when a Waymo vehicle with nobody behind the wheel made an illegal U-turn. The officers then pulled the vehicle over, although they didn't issue a ticket as "there was no human driver." Currently, the San Bruno Police Department is unable to do anything about autonomous vehicles making traffic violations as there is no law that allows the department to issue citations to autonomous vehicles.

Critics of the San Bruno Police Department claim the department is not being strict enough on the autonomous vehicle company. According to WLNS 6 News, the department responded saying, "For those who believe that we are being lenient, there is legislation in the works that will allow officers to issue the company notices." In an internal memo obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stated that officers will issue "no citation for a moving violation if the [autonomous vehicle] is being operated in a driverless mode."