Are Paypal And Venmo The Same Company? Who Owns Who, Explained

Physical money has, arguably, been heading towards extinction for the better part of the past decade as people the world over become more comfortable paying for goods and services via apps and online transfers. There are now more options than ever available for online payments, with names like PayPal, Zelle and Venmo ranking alongside more recent additions like Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

One could easily make a case that PayPal and Venmo are the biggest names in that lot. The former operation has been in the game for just over two decades now. Even as certain factions like Amazon do not currently accept PayPal as a method of payment, the platform still boasts millions of users the world over. As for Venmo, it has become such a popular method for many online banking enthusiasts to safely transfer funds in recent years that the name itself is quite often used as a verb.

You may not realize it, but PayPal and Venmo have a lot more in common than just a consumer base. In fact, these days they are essentially the same company, after PayPal took ownership of the Venmo brand and platform in a 2013 acquisition. That deal actually found PayPal dropping $800 million to acquire Braintree, which itself had paid $26.5 million to take control of Venmo a few years prior.