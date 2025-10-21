Google's Nest Audio And Mini Products Are Getting A Multi-Color Firmware Update

Google's smart home is preparing for a massive makeover, one that is going to add a bunch of impressive capabilities while making interactions a lot less frustrating. That big shift is the sunsetting of Google Assistant and the arrival of Gemini. It appears that this won't be just an AI assistant, but will also come with a jazzy visual change, as well. The transition, which Google refers to as Gemini for Home, also enables multi-color lights on the Home and Nest smart speakers, as per user reports shared on X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit.

So far, when interacting with Google Assistant on these speakers, users have only seen the four dot-shaped LEDs blinking in white color. Now, some users have shared that the LED lights hiding behind the fabric mesh appear as a multi-color wave when interacting with the voice on their speaker. This is the first time that the LEDs light up in a color other than white, even though they were capable of color output from the get-go.

First time I'm seeing my Google Nest Speaker having colored dots when asking it something 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TTY8VnxHdv — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 16, 2025

You could only see these lights in a different color, such as orange, red, or blue, when the speaker is running into a problem, the mic has been turned off, or an update is underway. It appears that a software update that is enabling the Gemini experience on Google's Home and Nest gear is also activating the multi-color LED light effect. The final update that enables Gemini on the supported pool of devices will arrive towards the end of this month. Though, the change in LED color is being enabled by a firmware update for users who have signed up for the early access testing from within the Home app.