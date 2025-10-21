Google's Nest Audio And Mini Products Are Getting A Multi-Color Firmware Update
Google's smart home is preparing for a massive makeover, one that is going to add a bunch of impressive capabilities while making interactions a lot less frustrating. That big shift is the sunsetting of Google Assistant and the arrival of Gemini. It appears that this won't be just an AI assistant, but will also come with a jazzy visual change, as well. The transition, which Google refers to as Gemini for Home, also enables multi-color lights on the Home and Nest smart speakers, as per user reports shared on X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit.
So far, when interacting with Google Assistant on these speakers, users have only seen the four dot-shaped LEDs blinking in white color. Now, some users have shared that the LED lights hiding behind the fabric mesh appear as a multi-color wave when interacting with the voice on their speaker. This is the first time that the LEDs light up in a color other than white, even though they were capable of color output from the get-go.
First time I'm seeing my Google Nest Speaker having colored dots when asking it something 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TTY8VnxHdv
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 16, 2025
You could only see these lights in a different color, such as orange, red, or blue, when the speaker is running into a problem, the mic has been turned off, or an update is underway. It appears that a software update that is enabling the Gemini experience on Google's Home and Nest gear is also activating the multi-color LED light effect. The final update that enables Gemini on the supported pool of devices will arrive towards the end of this month. Though, the change in LED color is being enabled by a firmware update for users who have signed up for the early access testing from within the Home app.
A huge transition for smart home enthusiasts
Earlier this month, it was announced that Gemini for Home will replace Google Assistant on speakers, doorbells, and smart home cameras, among other devices. This will tag alongside a redesign of the Home app, with a bunch of new features thrown into the mix. The "hey Google" wake word is here to stay, but conversations with Gemini will feel a lot more natural, thanks to its advanced natural language chops. Gemini brings a far better contextual understanding of voice commands and can handle multi-step commands for controlling smart home devices.
The biggest upgrade in that department is support for Gemini Live, a special mode tailored for immersive back-and-forth conversations. It can help users with everything from brainstorming ideas to autonomously surfing the web and finding the right source of information. "You can also ask Gemini to create a calendar event for the season premiere of your favorite show, and it will show up in your Google calendar," says the company. Then there's Gemini's own massive knowledge bank, which makes it far smarter at answering questions, compared to Google Assistant.
To go with the shift, Google has also introduced a new premium subscription, though access to Gemini will be available free of cost. The new Google Home Premium bundle, which costs $10 per month for the Standard Plan and $20 per month for the Advanced Plan, adds a bunch of exclusive features such as AI-powered event descriptions as seen in connected security cameras, searchable video history, and more. For users who are already paying for the Google AI Pro and Ultra tiers, they will get the premium features without any additional cost.