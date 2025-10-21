Touareg Final Edition Is A Fitting Farewell To VW's Longest-Running SUV

Volkswagen has announced that it's sending off its long-running Touareg SUV with a Final Edition to mark the end of production. Compared to its premium SUV rivals, the Touareg has always been an under-the-radar choice, but it's more interesting than you remember. It's also been a success, with VW having sold over 1.2 million examples since launching in 2002.

The Final Edition Touareg is a fittingly understated special edition, with the only notable changes being the "Final Edition" branding dotted across the car. The rear door window surrounds, gear lever, sill panel mouldings, and dash panel trim all get the badging, but the rest of the SUV remains unchanged.

The VW Touareg has managed a few notable achievements over the years. Racing versions have racked up multiple wins at the iconic Dakar rally, and the V10 TDI Touareg proved its towing supremacy back in 2006 by hauling a Boeing 747 down a runway. Even more impressively, the plane-hauling Touareg was mostly stock save for 4 tonnes (4.4 tons) of extra weight; the suspension, transmission, and engine were all unchanged from the standard production car.