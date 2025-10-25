No, Crossing State Lines Won't Get You Out Of A Traffic Ticket

When we first learn to drive, we're taught how to position the mirrors properly, use the turn signals, and yes, obey the posted speed limit. Somewhere along the line, many drivers forget some of these lessons. It's hard to say exactly how many tickets are issued every year in the United States because local reporting rules vary, but it's safe to say that millions of Americans are cited every year for driving too fast. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding contributed to 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2023. Drunk driving caused the deaths of an additional 12,429 people, and more than 3,000 people were killed as a result of distracted driving.

There are a variety of reasons why people break the law while driving. They could be late or simply distracted by the latest podcast. Other people are fueled by anger or aggression or are seeking a thrill. If you're on a busy road, you may mistakenly believe that keeping up with traffic is a justifiable excuse for speeding. Drivers from every demographic break the law, but younger drivers and men are more likely to engage in unsafe driving habits, according to the NHTSA. There are a few tricks that people use to get out of traffic tickets — being friendly or bringing up a prestigious job or place in the local community — but drivers must always comply with an officer's signal to pull over, and they should never attempt to cross a state line in a bid to avoid a ticket.