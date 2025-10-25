No, Crossing State Lines Won't Get You Out Of A Traffic Ticket
When we first learn to drive, we're taught how to position the mirrors properly, use the turn signals, and yes, obey the posted speed limit. Somewhere along the line, many drivers forget some of these lessons. It's hard to say exactly how many tickets are issued every year in the United States because local reporting rules vary, but it's safe to say that millions of Americans are cited every year for driving too fast. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding contributed to 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2023. Drunk driving caused the deaths of an additional 12,429 people, and more than 3,000 people were killed as a result of distracted driving.
There are a variety of reasons why people break the law while driving. They could be late or simply distracted by the latest podcast. Other people are fueled by anger or aggression or are seeking a thrill. If you're on a busy road, you may mistakenly believe that keeping up with traffic is a justifiable excuse for speeding. Drivers from every demographic break the law, but younger drivers and men are more likely to engage in unsafe driving habits, according to the NHTSA. There are a few tricks that people use to get out of traffic tickets — being friendly or bringing up a prestigious job or place in the local community — but drivers must always comply with an officer's signal to pull over, and they should never attempt to cross a state line in a bid to avoid a ticket.
A multi-state incident
Speeding into another state to avoid a ticket may sound like something from a movie, but the New York State Police encountered just that situation in October 2025. A state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for following another vehicle too closely and then running a stop sign. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off and crossed the state line into Pennsylvania. If this was a movie, you may expect to hear that the driver managed to evade the police. Instead, the New York State Police received assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, and the driver was identified and charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer.
If you find yourself getting pulled over for a traffic citation, there are far better ways to handle it than running away. You can choose to either pay the fine or take up the matter in traffic court. If you don't pay the fine or show up for a court date, the consequences could be severe and include suspension of your license and a warrant for your arrest.
Drivers should also remember that if you get pulled over in another state, that doesn't mean you're off the hook in your own state. Almost every state is part of something called the Driver License Compact. Under this agreement, states share information about traffic violations with a driver's home state, which will then impose the same penalties that you would have received had the incident occurred at home. The safest way to drive is by following all traffic laws — even the weird ones.