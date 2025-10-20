Controversial 'Diesel Brothers' Star Released From Federal Custody, Makes Statement

After being arrested for contempt of court earlier in the month, Diesel Brothers co-star David "Heavy D" Sparks has now been released from federal custody. Sparks was taken into custody on Oct. 7 after a federal judge claimed he and his co-defendants had allegedly failed to pay nearly $850,000 in court-ordered legal fees to Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE).

It's all part of Sparks' ongoing lawsuit with the nonprofit group. The UPHE initially sued Sparks and others all the way back in 2017, alleging they'd tampered with emissions-control devices on the diesel trucks featured on the show. While the physicians' group is not a government agency, the federal court has nevertheless ruled in its favor in the past, which is how Sparks and others got put on the hook for the hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in the first place.

Court records (per KSL) show that both sides reached an agreement during a contempt hearing last week, which is what ultimately led to Sparks being released from custody. According to those same records, Sparks and his legal team now have to provide disclosures to UPHE within 10 days.