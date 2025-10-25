Why It Takes Two Years To Receive Some Watanabe Wheels

Japan's craftsmanship is known all over the world for making some of the best knives, swords, and watches. It is clear that Japan has mastered the art of bending and molding steel to its will; the same can be said for wheels. For those who don't know, Japan is home to some of the world's finest wheel brands and alloy-making companies, such as Enkei, Rays, SSR, and more. However, one company is known for producing some of the most premium and high-quality wheels in the world; it's called Watanabe.

RS (Racing Service) Watanabe has been making wheels since 1965 and has gained a cult-like following worldwide. It is one of the few remaining wheel brands worldwide that still make their wheels by hand. Made in Yokohama City, in a small factory near a residential area, Watanabe still produces old-fashioned wheels using sand casting, a very time-consuming process, which is why some of its magnesium wheels have a wait period of up to two years. Each year, Watanabe only makes about 9,000 wheels, which is nothing compared to a mass-market brand like BBS, which produces over 1 million wheels annually.

In addition to the sand-cast wheels, Watanabe also makes metal-cast wheels, and for their newly introduced free-flow wheels, the estimated waiting period is around 4–6 months. Apart from wheels, Watanabe also manufactures steering wheels, high-quality lug nuts, shift knobs, and even surfboards. They are quite pricey at about $790 for a 17-inch Magnesium wheel. And that's just a single wheel.