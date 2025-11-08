Can You Put A Turbo On A Harley-Davidson?
Many riders love to add a personal touch to their Harley-Davidsons. Sometimes it's about making one of the most stylish Harleys ever designed. Other times, it's about adding accessories for everyday usability. But if you're thinking about overall performance and want to add a turbo to your Harley, you can. However, there are some caveats to doing it.
When shopping for a turbo kit, be sure you look for one that's been precisely tested and tuned for the model you're riding. Trask has several different kinds to choose from, compatible with the Sportster, Touring, and Assault series. Any of these kits will give you more horsepower, anywhere from 50 or higher, depending on which one you choose. Plus, some Harleys, like the V-Rod, can handle the extra power fairly well. So if brute force and speed are what you're looking to gain, then you'll certainly get both. But these kits can be costly, ranging from $6,500 to $7,500. Also, Harley-Davidson as a brand doesn't focus on high-speed performance. So if you install a turbo, you're risking instability, which could make for a scary situation down the road.
It's also important to know that Harley explicitly warns against aftermarket modifications, as your warranty will not cover any damage. Though your bike's warranty won't necessarily be voided, Harley does reserve the right to deny claims. So even if the installation goes well, and you can handle the bike once the turbo's been added, if anything goes wrong, you're on your own.
Factory performance without a turbo
Harley-Davidson riders looking for a turbo option had reason to celebrate in 2019, when the company filed a supercharger patent. The design positioned a positive-displacement supercharger over the gearbox and behind the cylinders. This setup would boost low-end torque, while generating more power for the motorcycle. Though a supercharged bike would be something new and unexpected from Harley, it remains purely a design, as of this writing.
For Harley riders wanting a turbocharge experience, the 2025 Pan America 1250 ST could be the one. It features the Revolution Max 1250 V-Twin, and gets around 150 horsepower, with 94 pounds of foot torque. Riders describe it as a cross between a sport and tourer, because of its low profile and sharper handling. But if you're in slow-moving traffic, you might notice the engine getting hotter than you'd like. Plus, if you venture off the highway, you may not be happy with how the bike handles, as it's not as suitable for off-road.
There's also the 2025 Street Glide Ultra, one of the best Harleys of the last decade. It delivers 105 horsepower and 130 pounds of foot torque from a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. Riders familiar with the 2024 model should notice an immediate difference, both in power and speed. But even with its updated engine, the Ultra struggles with super-sharp turns, due to its size. So if you want to expertly tear up the highway rather than just sit back and cruise, you might be disappointed.