Can You Put A Turbo On A Harley-Davidson?

Many riders love to add a personal touch to their Harley-Davidsons. Sometimes it's about making one of the most stylish Harleys ever designed. Other times, it's about adding accessories for everyday usability. But if you're thinking about overall performance and want to add a turbo to your Harley, you can. However, there are some caveats to doing it.

When shopping for a turbo kit, be sure you look for one that's been precisely tested and tuned for the model you're riding. Trask has several different kinds to choose from, compatible with the Sportster, Touring, and Assault series. Any of these kits will give you more horsepower, anywhere from 50 or higher, depending on which one you choose. Plus, some Harleys, like the V-Rod, can handle the extra power fairly well. So if brute force and speed are what you're looking to gain, then you'll certainly get both. But these kits can be costly, ranging from $6,500 to $7,500. Also, Harley-Davidson as a brand doesn't focus on high-speed performance. So if you install a turbo, you're risking instability, which could make for a scary situation down the road.

It's also important to know that Harley explicitly warns against aftermarket modifications, as your warranty will not cover any damage. Though your bike's warranty won't necessarily be voided, Harley does reserve the right to deny claims. So even if the installation goes well, and you can handle the bike once the turbo's been added, if anything goes wrong, you're on your own.