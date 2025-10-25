The Largest Passenger Plane Can Hold Over 850 Seats - Here's Which Airlines Use It

Airbus is one of the most familiar names in aerospace design and manufacturing, with more than 12,000 aircraft, both commercial and freight, in service worldwide. The company was established in 1969, but it can trace its roots back to a 1967 agreement between France, Germany, and England that coordinated efforts to advance the field of aviation. The first Airbus model, the A300B1, took flight in 1972. Thirty-five years later, in 2007, the largest passenger aircraft in the world, the Airbus A380, entered service — and several airlines still use it today.

The A380 is the only commercial airplane with a full-length double-deck design. This allows carriers to devote one deck to premium seats and one deck to economy seats and still accommodate more than 400 economy passengers. When it's configured for only economy passengers, this massive jet can hold 853 people. One of its closest competitors, the Boeing 747-8, can't come close, with most configurations holding about 460 passengers.

It's not only unique to fly on, the A380 is also hard to miss in the sky above you. Its distinctive shape and 262-foot wingspan, along with its four massive engines, make it a favorite for plane spotters.