This Man Had A Nightmare Experience With Home Depot Installation - Here's What To Do In These Situations
As one of the foremost hardware chains around, Home Depot has a lot to offer its customers. From a wide assortment of tools from various brands to materials suited for virtually any job, it makes taking care of your latest project entirely doable. At the same time, Home Depot is ready and eager to help those who can't make their renovation dreams a reality on their own. Alongside some unexpected services that Home Depot offers, it advertises installation services to provide peace of mind as your new appliances are brought in and connected — at least, that's what the chain's staff are supposed to provide. Sometimes, things go awry, and folks end up like one Home Depot customer who paid for an installation that proved to be a nightmare.
TikTok user @Average_Joe_601 documented their situation, which was supposed to be a simple delivery and install of common appliances like a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, with the old units removed. Not only were most not installed when he arrived home, with them left packaged in his garage, but the dishwasher was damaged. His wife requested the damaged unit not be installed, so the Home Depot crew removed it, took the old dishwasher, and left. Worse yet, the plumbing setup of the previous dishwasher left their sink drain line completely open. So, for $4,300, all they received was a new fridge and a damaged kitchen. This isn't guaranteed to happen during every Home Depot installation, but, evidently, it's not impossible. Here's what to do if you end up in such a terrible scenario.
Documentation and communication are key to such awful scenarios
Fortunately, the aforementioned TikToker's Home Depot horror story has a somewhat happy ending. He and his wife made their way to Home Depot and spoke with a manager about the situation. They apologized and refunded the delivery and installation as well as the dishwasher itself, with him later installing the appliances on his own. Overall, this is a situation where anger and frustration could've led to further catastrophe. While the Home Depot customer was undoubtedly and understandably angry over the mishandled delivery and installation, he was able to find a compromise with the store. This speaks to how such situations should be handled.
If you end up in a situation like this, or something similar, the first thing to do is remain as calm as possible. It's reasonable to be angry, but aggressively adding fuel to the fire when speaking with Home Depot management could only make things worse rather than provide the outcome you want. Contacting Home Depot's Customer Service line, or visiting the store you made the purchase at, should be done as soon as possible, too.
You also want to document everything that went wrong, providing exact times and quotes in addition to copious photographs to prove that such an outlandish situation was a reality. Just like when replacing a Ryobi battery through Home Depot, speed and proper documentation are essential. Generally speaking, Home Depot delivery and installation procedures don't end up this bad, but it's entirely possible things could go wrong. It's important to keep a level head, do as much documenting as possible, and communicate quickly with Home Depot management, this way any wrongs can be righted in short order.