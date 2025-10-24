What Does Running Out Of Gas Actually Do To Your Car's Engine?

For those of us who've played a game of fuel gauge roulette, the consequences of getting it wrong and lurching to an undignified halt at the side of the road go beyond mere inconvenience. Whether it's through forgetfulness, laziness, or just trying to push the limits, running out of fuel is not something your engine, or other mechanical components, will appreciate.

Gasoline — or petrol in England — is more than just fuel. It also plays an essential role in cooling and lubricating parts of the fuel system. One of the major fuel system components is the fuel pump. This usually sits inside your gas tank and is submerged in gasoline, which it uses both as a lubricant and coolant.

Once the fuel drops below a certain point, the fuel pump begins drawing air along with fuel. This not only plays havoc with the engine's fuel/air mixture, but for serial offenders it can also damage the pump, resulting in a costly repair. How much this depends on the make, model, and year of the vehicle, but a typical replacement will cost between $400 and $600 to replace.

There is also the sludge at the bottom of the gas tank to consider, which is especially true of older vehicles, where there can be a more substantial buildup of debris. When the fuel level is too low, this debris can be picked up by the pump and into the fuel lines and engine. This can cause blockages, affect the performance of the engine, and cause starting issues.