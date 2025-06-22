Why Is Gas Called Petrol In England?

Much in the same way that trucks are called lorries in England, the Brits also have a totally different word for gas, too. While those in the U.K. still use the term gas, they do not use it to refer to any type of car fuel. Instead, gas to the British would usually refer to cooking gas, just as it does in the U.S.

When talking about gas, or gasoline, those in the U.K. will use the word "petrol" instead. The term petrol is simply a shortened version of the word petroleum, a word that can trace its origins back centuries. The Latin word "petra" means rock, while the Latin for oil is "oleum" — so petroleum literally means "rock oil" when stripped back to its earliest Latin origins. This makes sense, as petrol (or gasoline) is largely derived from crude oil, which is found beneath the Earth's surface, sometimes between rocks.

When looking to fill a vehicle up with fuel, Brits will therefore look for a petrol station or a petrol pump, as opposed to a gas station. There are numerous other differences in language between the British and Americans, especially within the automotive space. Other examples include the word "bonnet" instead of hood, and "boot" instead of trunk. Interestingly enough, though, some of these American terms can trace their origins back to Britain, and gasoline is a perfect example of this.