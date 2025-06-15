Why Are Trucks Called 'Lorries' In England?

Language is one of those things we all use on a daily basis, and, as a result, tend to pay very little attention to. Much like breathing, it's clever and remarkably important, but something all of us tend to take for granted. While variations in language do exist, such as little colloquial variations on how one word is pronounced or how an object is described, most of us can usually figure out what another person is talking about despite the differences.

Sometimes, though, one particular place or group of people will use a word or phrase so unlike the universally accepted term, it can leave outsiders bewildered as to what the other is talking about. One such example is what the British tend to call trucks; up and down the country, what the rest of us would usually refer to as a truck simply gets called a lorry. Whether they are referring to a small local-use truck, a semi-truck, or anything else in between, the English use "lorry" as a catch-all word. As is the case with many things in language, the origins aren't necessarily 100% clear, but the most commonly accepted etymology is that lorry originates from the verb "lurry," which traces its roots back as far as the 16th or 17th century.

