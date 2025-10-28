Does Using Aftermarket Mods Void Your Harley-Davidson's Warranty?

Harley riders have been hearing the same warning for ages now: install an aftermarket exhaust, tune your bike, or even bolt on a single non-Harley part, and you could lose your Harley-Davidson warranty. It's been common knowledge for years, but is it actually true? This same question recently went all the way to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), resulting in Harley-Davidson being forced to explain exactly when and how modifications would void warranty coverage.

In the past, installing aftermarket parts would automatically void a Harley-Davidson warranty. But today, under orders from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the company isn't allowed to tell its customers that their warranties will be voided simply because they use third-party parts or service providers. That said, Harley-Davidson still has the right to deny you coverage for specific repairs if the defect or damage was caused by a mod.

Confusing? Maybe a little. Let's put it this way: Harley riders can install aftermarket parts and use independent repair shops as much as they like without losing their coverage... just as long as those modifications don't cause problems. Mods for rider comfort? Probably okay. But mods that mess with key safety features or other street-legal requirements? That's where you'll likely get into trouble.