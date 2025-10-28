Does Using Aftermarket Mods Void Your Harley-Davidson's Warranty?
Harley riders have been hearing the same warning for ages now: install an aftermarket exhaust, tune your bike, or even bolt on a single non-Harley part, and you could lose your Harley-Davidson warranty. It's been common knowledge for years, but is it actually true? This same question recently went all the way to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), resulting in Harley-Davidson being forced to explain exactly when and how modifications would void warranty coverage.
In the past, installing aftermarket parts would automatically void a Harley-Davidson warranty. But today, under orders from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the company isn't allowed to tell its customers that their warranties will be voided simply because they use third-party parts or service providers. That said, Harley-Davidson still has the right to deny you coverage for specific repairs if the defect or damage was caused by a mod.
Confusing? Maybe a little. Let's put it this way: Harley riders can install aftermarket parts and use independent repair shops as much as they like without losing their coverage... just as long as those modifications don't cause problems. Mods for rider comfort? Probably okay. But mods that mess with key safety features or other street-legal requirements? That's where you'll likely get into trouble.
Harley-Davidson owners have a right to repair
The "right to repair" controversy has been around for years, but it really boiled over in 2022 when the FTC went after Harley-Davidson for limiting its customers' repair options. The FTC said that Harley-Davidson's warranty language led owners to believe they had to use branded parts and authorized dealers to keep their coverage intact. The FTC said the practice violated the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, which bans manufacturers from limiting warranties to the use of their own branded parts or services.
The FTC also took issue with Harley-Davidson not fully explaining all warranty terms in a single document, telling them to contact their local dealers for details instead, which was another violation of FTC rules. As part of a settlement, Harley-Davidson agreed to change the language of its warranty to let customers know that using aftermarket parts or non-dealer repair shops would not automatically void their coverage. The company also agreed to better train its dealerships, stop using misleading language in their shops, and stop telling customers that third-party service automatically voids their warranty.
A Harley-Davidson warranty can still be voided by aftermarket mods
Harley-Davidson's updated warranty now makes clear that riders can install aftermarket components and use independent repair shops as much as they like without voiding their warranty, just as long as those changes don't cause the problem being claimed under warranty. But that said, Harley-Davidson still has the right to deny warranty claims if the mods are causing problems. For example, under these new rules, the company can void warranty coverage for any bike tuned with software or devices that weren't approved by the California Air Resources Board or the Environmental Protection Agency.
Another example: If a rider replaces the muffler or air intake with parts that aren't street legal, they'd be in violation of both federal noise and emissions laws — and also their warranty. Harley-Davidson also warns that racing, competition, or off-road mods can void warranty protection, too. So, to be clear, customizing your Harley-Davidson won't automatically void your warranty, but any damage caused by those parts won't be covered.