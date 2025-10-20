Walmart Is Deploying Ambient IoT To Help Keep Track Of All Its Items Across Stores

Wiliot's IoT sensors, known as Pixels, work without batteries, connect via Bluetooth, and are capable of tracking item locations, temperature, humidity, and dwell time. Walmart can then use this data to keep track of items and improve supply chain efficiency. All of this data helps Walmart with more than just keeping its inventory in check, though. For one, it can help combat delivery scams. With the precise location of items constantly at the company's disposal, it can ensure that shipments make it to customers as promised. It's also intended to improve employee workflow, as the data will make finding items easier, saving employees the time that they would otherwise spend looking around the store.

Cost is also a big factor in adopting this new inventory tracking system. Bill Ray, the vice president, analyst, and chief of research at the Gartner research firm, told CNBC that IoT sensors promise lower adoption costs than the older RFID system that Walmart had implemented in the 2000s: "The cost of the [RFID] tags prevented the transformation it had promised. The industry has been able to integrate the new, lower-cost tags into the same value models, and come up with positive answers." Still, he notes that while the costs to adopt the IoT system are lower, whether it can perform as highly as those at Wiliot posit it can remains to be seen.

It wasn't long ago that we thought IoT technology still had a long way to go to be trustworthy, but Wiliot claims that its products specifically are ready for wide adoption. Time will tell how this new system shakes out.