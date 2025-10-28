4 Leaf Blowers That Have Better Battery Life Than Amazon's Top Seller
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You might assume that the top-selling leaf blower on Amazon would come from a major, high-profile tool brand like DeWalt or Makita, but that just isn't the case. Instead, that honor goes to a company called Lazyboi, not to be confused with the company that makes the very comfortable recliner chairs. No, this Lazyboi sells leaf blowers, and that is basically it. The company offers one leaf blower, where you get the choice of one of three colors. Outside of that, you can expect a 21V battery-powered, cordless leaf blower that comes with two 2.0 Ah batteries. Amazon customers seem very pleased with the Lazyboi leaf blower, giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, and with a score like that and a current price tag of just $65.96 on Amazon. It is an incredibly enticing offer.
However, there is one drawback to the Lazyboi, and that is its operational time. If you were to utilize the two fully-charged batteries included with the leaf blower, you would only get 20 minutes of use if you're working the blower at full power. At half power, these two batteries would last you 30 minutes. Depending on the work you're doing, this could be way less than what you need. Because of this, we have collected four different leaf blowers available from other brands that come highly rated, are readily available for purchase, and come with operating times that exceed that of the Lazyboi. Care has also been taken to choose leaf blowers that are of similar sizes and functionalities, trying to give as close to a one-to-one comparison with Amazon's top seller.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 350 CFM leaf blower
If there is one brand that Lazyboi is eerily reminiscent of, it is Ryobi, which tops our list of the best leaf blower manufacturers. Although the Lazyboi leaf blower is available in different colors, the main one you see across marketing materials is the same shade of yellow-green that adorns all of Ryobi's tools. The blower that most closely resembles the Lazyboi model is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 350 CFM leaf blower. This means that if you already have Ryobi's ONE+ batteries in your arsenal from another tool, you are all set. If not, you can purchase a model with one 4.0 Ah ONE+ battery. This set will cost you $129, while the blower by itself goes for $99.
While this is quite a bit more than the Lazyboi blower, what you are paying for is a significantly longer operational time than the cheaper alternative. When equipped with that 4.0 Ah battery — the equivalent of using both 2.0 Ah batteries that come with the Lazyboi — you can get a maximum of 76 minutes of continuous use, more than doubling the Lazyboi. That is working on a low setting, mind you. When blowing at full power, it does drastically reduce the usage time to 15 minutes. However, unlike Lazyboi, Ryobi has other battery storage sizes available, so if you want, you can get yourself an 8 Ah ONE+ battery to up the full power runtime to 30 minutes and the low-power runtime to a whopping 152 minutes. With a 4.8 out of 5 star average customer rating on Ryobi's website, this has shown to be a high-quality alternative to the Lazyboi.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL leaf blower
Another major tool brand has a highly rated leaf blower as part of its popular battery system, and that is Milwaukee Tool. The company offers a similar leaf blower to Lazyboi's that runs on the Milwaukee M18 FUEL battery system, which customers have given an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Milwaukee's website and 4.4 stars at The Home Depot. Unfortunately, this Milwaukee leaf blower is significantly more expensive than the Lazyboi, retailing at $149.99 before you even buy batteries. Also, you need to get some sizable batteries for it to outlast the Lazyboi in operation.
You can purchase the Milwaukee leaf blower with either an M18 XC8.0 battery or an HD12.0 one. With the former, you get 20 minutes at 3/4 power and 12 minutes at full power, while the larger battery ups those numbers to 30 minutes and 19 minutes, respectively. Those numbers look equivalent to — or even worse than — the Lazyboi blower, but you need to keep in mind that the Lazyboi requires swapping out one battery for another in the middle of working to reach those numbers. The Milwaukee gets it done with one. Having two batteries doubles those runtimes. Milwaukee also offers a dual-battery version of this leaf blower, where you insert two batteries at once to operate it. That model can get you up to 65 minutes of continuous use at half-power mode with two M18 HD12.0 batteries installed. Milwaukee sells that version for $299 before factoring in the cost of batteries and chargers. So, while the Milwaukee M18 leaf blowers are much more expensive than the Lazyboi, you can work them longer.
Stihl BGA 30 leaf blower
While brands like Ryobi and Milwaukee offer a wide range of tool options, a company like Stihl really specializes in products made for outdoor and lawn care. Chainsaws may be the company's bread and butter, but Stihl still has plenty of high-quality outdoor products beyond those. That includes leaf blowers that are generally quite liked by customers. For the best alternative for the Lazyboi leaf blower, you should be looking at the Stihl BGA 30 leaf blower. Like the Lazyboi, this is a blower that comes with two batteries that you can easily switch between to extend your operation time. However, it does cost quite a bit more than the Lazyboi blower. Stihl retails the BGA 30 at $169.99, but that does come with two AS 2 batteries and one AL 1 charger.
If you use both of these batteries in your work, you can get up to 50 minutes of use in one go. This does have variable blowing speeds, so those 50 minutes will be at its lowest setting. Compared to the Lazyboi that gets 30 minutes across two batteries at its lowest setting, the Stihl still outperforms it by quite a bit. What also separates this leaf blower from other models is that it comes with two different nozzles — one long and one short — to help you accomplish whatever blowing needs you have. Customers have given the Stihl BGA 30 an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Ace Hardware, giving it the highest overall rating for a leaf blower on this list and continuing to show why Stihl remains towards the top for outdoor tools.
Toro 60V MAX 565 CFM leaf blower
Along with Stihl, another one of the more popular outdoor and lawn equipment brands is Toro, which has been producing equipment like this for over a century. Toro produces a number of leaf blowers that all can be used with the company's 60V MAX battery, but the one that most closely resembles the Lazyboi leaf blower is the Toro 60V MAX 565 CFM leaf blower. This is a blower that comes with one 2.0 Ah battery, and while it normally retails for $199.99, Toro is currently selling it for $159.99 for an unspecified amount of time. Customers rating the leaf blower on Toro's website have come to a consensus rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 93% of all the ratings being a recommendation.
Because this comes with a 2.0 Ah battery, it is extremely comparable to the Lazyboi blower, which uses the same size battery. While that blower can get a maximum of 30 minutes of use by using two of these batteries one after the other, the Toro 565 CFM blower can get up to 70 minutes of continuous use with just one of these batteries. More than doubling the capabilities of the Lazyboi shows a rather remarkable increase of efficiency considering the equivalent battery capacities. If you have two of these batteries to switch out, that means you can get a maximum of nearly two and a half hours of use. Toro also offers larger battery sizes to increase your operational time as well. You will be spending more money, but you're getting a lot more runtime with that price increase.
Methodology
In order to qualify for this list on longer-lasting alternatives to the Lazyboi leaf blower, a number of factors were taken into consideration. First, the design and use of these leaf blowers could not be markedly different from the Lazyboi. There are professional, high-grade leaf blowers — often using a backpack component — that are so different from the design and purpose of the Lazyboi that it was comparing apples and oranges. Next, the price of these blowers could not be exorbitantly more than the Lazyboi. As some blowers go for north of $300 or even $500, they were not proper comparisons.
Importantly, these leaf blowers needed to be currently available for purchase, either from the company itself or from an authorized retailer like The Home Depot or Ace Hardware. This list was designed to be one featuring viable alternatives, and having leaf blowers that are no longer produced wouldn't make sense. They also needed to have a high average customer rating. Lastly — and most obviously — the manufacturer's listed operational times of these leaf blowers needed to exceed that of the Lazyboi. If a one-to-one battery comparison between the selected leaf blower and the Lazyboi could be found, that was taken into consideration, but it was not a requirement, as different tool companies have different battery options for their leaf blowers.