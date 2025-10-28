4 Leaf Blowers That Have Better Battery Life Than Amazon's Top Seller

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might assume that the top-selling leaf blower on Amazon would come from a major, high-profile tool brand like DeWalt or Makita, but that just isn't the case. Instead, that honor goes to a company called Lazyboi, not to be confused with the company that makes the very comfortable recliner chairs. No, this Lazyboi sells leaf blowers, and that is basically it. The company offers one leaf blower, where you get the choice of one of three colors. Outside of that, you can expect a 21V battery-powered, cordless leaf blower that comes with two 2.0 Ah batteries. Amazon customers seem very pleased with the Lazyboi leaf blower, giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, and with a score like that and a current price tag of just $65.96 on Amazon. It is an incredibly enticing offer.

However, there is one drawback to the Lazyboi, and that is its operational time. If you were to utilize the two fully-charged batteries included with the leaf blower, you would only get 20 minutes of use if you're working the blower at full power. At half power, these two batteries would last you 30 minutes. Depending on the work you're doing, this could be way less than what you need. Because of this, we have collected four different leaf blowers available from other brands that come highly rated, are readily available for purchase, and come with operating times that exceed that of the Lazyboi. Care has also been taken to choose leaf blowers that are of similar sizes and functionalities, trying to give as close to a one-to-one comparison with Amazon's top seller.