Here's How To Turn Your Photos Into Cool 3D Spatial Scenes With iOS 26

iOS 26 introduced a fresh new look to iPhones with the Liquid Glass design. But it actually isn't the only upgrade that adds visual appeal to your device. One of the other visually interesting features in iOS 26 is the Spatial Scene effect. Powered by AI, Spatial Scene is a nifty trick for turning your photos into 3D. It essentially detects an image's subject and background and isolates them into separate layers. The two then move independently in response to your phone's motion, giving the photo a striking depth effect.

If you want a hands-on feel of how Spatial Scene works, you can check the feature out on the Photos app or when setting a new wallpaper. However, make sure you're using an iPhone 12 and newer as older models don't support it. We'll walk you through the simple steps of turning your photos into cool 3D Spatial Scenes and using Spatial Scene on your wallpaper.