Kobalt 40V Battery: How Long It Lasts Per Charge And Life Expectancy

When talking about the battery life of the Kobalt 40V battery, you'll typically want to know about two things: its runtime and lifespan. The runtime, or how long the Kobalt 40V battery lasts per charge, largely depends on the battery capacity and the tool it's connected to. For instance, the 2Ah can make a maximum of 140 cuts of 4x2" treated pine with the 10" Pole Saw. The 4Ah, on the other hand, lasts longer, running for half an hour on the 15" Straight Shaft String Trimmer or up to 145 cuts of 4x4" fir wood using the 14" Chainsaw. Meanwhile, Kobalt's 40V 6Ah battery can power the 20" Self-Propelled Walk Mower for roughly 50 minutes.

In general, higher Ah on your power tool battery means longer runtime. So if you're typically doing multi-hour jobs, you should go with a bigger capacity. It's recommended to have some spares on hand too since all Kobalt 40V batteries take over an hour to fully charge. The 2Ah tops up in 1.2 hours, the 4Ah in 2.4 hours, and the 6Ah in 3.6 hours. While one pack is on the charger, use the spares to reduce downtime.

As for the Kobalt 40V battery's lifespan, Kobalt's warranty covers the batteries for three years. The actual life expectancy can vary, though. Some users say their Kobalt 40V battery lasts for at least seven years, while others report they only use the batteries for two years or under before they need a replacement. It's important to look at the usage pattern — how often the battery is used and how it's charged and stored — to estimate the battery's life expectancy. Naturally, well-maintained batteries will last long.