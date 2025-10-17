The Apple TV Rebrand Aimed For Consistency, But Users Say It's More Confusing Than Ever

It looks like Apple's team is on a hot streak of brand identity refreshing lately. A month ago, Apple removed the "Plus" iPhone from its portfolio and substituted it with an Air model. A few months prior to that, every major operating system with a numerical identifier was uniformly updated to version 26. The next in line for the branding is the company's streaming TV platform: Apple TV+ is no more, and is being replaced by Apple TV. Why did Apple make the move?

There's no official explanation, but it seems there wasn't any deeply philosophical or commercially critical reason behind it. Apparently, it was simply because the user base colloquially referred to the entire platform as simply Apple TV, without the "Plus." Apparently, that's what pushed the company to get rid of the "+" from the name. Apple was clearly not aiming for branding consistency here, it's just that Apple didn't want a "Plus" for the TV platform, even though it still lingers for services such as News+, Fitness+, and iCloud+.

"We put the Plus in there because we've used it in our other services," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said in an interview on The Town podcast. "We do that when we have a free service, and then there's a paid version. We stayed consistent because of it. But we all called it Apple TV, and we said, you know, given where we are today, it's a great time to do it. So let's just do it." At the end of the day, it's a confusing situation, and I can't help but feel that's an inconsistent brand renaming strategy that simply wants to make some headlines, or just an error of judgement.